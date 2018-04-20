How Much Does It Cost to Make an App Like Periscope

Different live streaming services have long been used for custom broadcasts of various events, for people really like to watch concerts, rallies, sports competitions, social occasions of all sorts, even if they cannot visit these activities in person. Therefore, the world’s giants continue to create websites and applications for live video streaming. For example, a few years ago, Twitter released an app which a lot of Western IT editions have already called the future of citizen journalism.

After the launch in March 2015, a Twitter-acquired live streaming app Periscope has instantly gained a crazy popularity among Twitter users, crushing its major competitor, Meerkat, and reaching 10-million accounts mark over the course of 4 months. No wonder that now many want to follow their success. We can tell you how to make an app like Periscope, and how much it will cost.

Read our article to find out all the details.

