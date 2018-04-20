Global Fabric Wash & Care Market to reach a market size of $111.3 bn by 2022

According to a new report Global Fabric Wash and Care Market (2016-2022), published by KBV Research, the global Fabric Wash and Care Market is expected to attain a market size of $111.3 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period.

The Detergent market dominated the Global Fabric Wash and Care Market by Product Type in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022; growing at a CAGR of 6.3 % during the forecast period. The Fabric softener/conditioner market is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.8% during (2016 – 2022). Additionally, The Bleach market is expected to witness highest CAGR of 7.9% during (2016 – 2022).

The Residential market dominated the Global Fabric Wash and Care Market by Application in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022; growing at a CAGR of 6.7 % during the forecast period. The Aviation market is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.9% during (2016 – 2022). Additionally, The Healthcare market is expected to witness highest CAGR of 8.4% during (2016 – 2022).

The North America market dominated the Global Fabric Wash and Care Market by Region in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022; growing at a CAGR of 5.8 % during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.3% during (2016 – 2022). Additionally, The Asia-Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 9.2% during (2016 – 2022).

The report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key influencing factors of the global Fabric Wash and Carehave been discussed in the report along with the elaborated company profiles of Colgate-Palmolive, Church & Dwight Co., Inc., Unilever Group, Procter & Gamble, Henkel AG & Company, KGaA,Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, The National Detergent Company S.A.O.G, and Nice Group.

Research Scope

Global Fabric Wash and Care Market By Product Type

Detergent

Fabric Softener/Conditioner

Bleach

Global Fabric Wash and Care Market By Application

Residential

Hospitality

Healthcare

Aviation

Others

Global Fabric Wash and Care Market By Geography

North America Fabric Wash and Care Market

U.S Fabric Wash and Care Market

Canada Fabric Wash and Care Market

Mexico Fabric Wash and Care Market

Rest of North America Fabric Wash and Care Market

Europe Fabric Wash and Care Market

Germany Fabric Wash and Care Market

U.K Fabric Wash and Care Market

France Fabric Wash and Care Market

Russia Fabric Wash and Care Market

Spain Fabric Wash and Care Market

Italy Fabric Wash and Care Market

Rest of EuropeFabric Wash and Care Market

Asia-Pacific Fabric Wash and Care Market

China Fabric Wash and Care Market

Japan Fabric Wash and Care Market

India Fabric Wash and Care Market

South Korea Fabric Wash and Care Market

Singapore Fabric Wash and Care Market

Malaysia Fabric Wash and Care Market

Rest of Asia-Pacific Fabric Wash and Care Market

LAMEA Fabric Wash and Care Market

Brazil Fabric Wash and Care Market

Argentina Fabric Wash and Care Market

UAE Fabric Wash and Care Market

Saudi Arabia Fabric Wash and Care Market

South Africa Fabric Wash and Care Market

Nigeria Fabric Wash and Care Market

Rest of LAMEA Fabric Wash and Care Market

Companies Profiled

Colgate-Palmolive

Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

Unilever Group

Procter & Gamble

Henkel AG & Company, KGaA

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc

The National Detergent Company S.A.O.G

Nice Group

