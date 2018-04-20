Global Electric Vehicles Charging Stations Market: 2018 Research With Forecast To 2023

“Electric Vehicles Charging Stations Market Analysis 2018 to 2023” Research Report added by the MarketResearchFuture, global Electric Vehicles Charging Stations market is predicted to grow at 30% CAGR by 2023. Electric Vehicles Charging Stations market report provides detailed insights on acting forces in market with drivers, opportunities, restraints and challenges industry facing. Report provides comprehensive information on Electric Vehicles Charging Stations Market shares, size, competitive insights, key player’s analysis, with regional forecast to 2023.

Market Highlights:

Global Electric vehicle Charging Station Market Information Report by charging station (AC charging station, DC charging station and inductive charging station), Connector Type (chademo, CCS and others), and by Regions – Global Forecast To 2023.

Key players in Electric Vehicles Charging Stations market mentioned:

ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), AeroVironment Inc. (U.S.), Elektromotive Limited (U.K.), GE Company (U.S.), and Schneider Electric SE (France). In 2016, these companies accounted for a share in the global market.

The global electric vehicle market is a very dynamic and is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period. As a result, the demand for its charging stations have also been fueled. During the last few years, the global electric vehicle charging stations market has seen remarkable growth due to the rise in the sales of electric vehicles. It has also been observed that the market demand will grow rapidly during the forecast period. This market is expected to grow at the CAGR of over30% during forecast period.

The global electric vehicle charging station market has been largely influenced by the growth in the number of electric cars and trucks, and government initiatives on reducing vehicles emissions. Focus on renewable forms of energy, and government regulations on tax exemptions on electric vehicles also lead to the growth of the market. In spite of the growth factors, the global market could face the challenges such as high installation cost, non-availability of public charging stations and slow charging time.

Market Segmentation:

The global electric vehicle charging station market has been segmented on the basis of charging station as AC charging station, DC charging station and inductive charging station. On the basis of connector type the market has been segmented as chademo, CCS and others. On the basis of region the market for electric vehicle charging station has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America.

Regional Analysis:

This study provides an overview of the global electric vehicles charging station market, tracking three market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global electric vehicles charging station market by charging type, by connector, by application and by regions.

