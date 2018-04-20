Global Automotive LIDAR Sensors Market: 2018 Research With Forecast To 2023

“Automotive LIDAR Sensors Market Analysis 2018 to 2023” Research Report added by the MarketResearchFuture, global Automotive LIDAR Sensors market is predicted to grow at 30% CAGR by 2023. Automotive LIDAR Sensors market report provides detailed insights on acting forces in market with drivers, opportunities, restraints and challenges industry facing. Report provides comprehensive information on Automotive LIDAR Sensors Market shares, size, competitive insights, key player’s analysis, with regional forecast to 2023.

Market Highlights:

Global Automotive LIDAR Sensors Market Information Report By Application Type (Semi-Autonomous Vehicles, Autonomous Vehicles), By Image Type (2D Image, 3D Image), By Placement (Headlight & Taillight, Bumpers, Roof, Others), by end market (OEMs, Aftermarket), and By Region – Forecast To 2023

Key players in Automotive LIDAR Sensors market mentioned:

Delphi Automotive (U.K.), Continental AG (Germany), ZF Friedrichshafen (Germany), Infineon Technologies (Germany), Velodyne LiDAR (U.S.), Texas Instruments Incorporated (U.S.), First Sensor AG(Germany), Robert Bosch (Germany), Ibeo Automotive (Germany), Quanergy Systems (U.S.), Valeo S.A. (France), Denso (Japan), PulsedLight (U.S.), Teledyne Optech (Canada), LeddarTech (Canada), Trilumina (U.S.), TetraVue (U.S.), Princeton Lightwave (U.S.), and HELLA GmbH (Germany).

Get Sample Report At: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/4942

The global automotive LIDAR sensors market is majorly being driven by the strengths of LIDAR sensors such as high angular resolution and wide view that is required for proper mid-range detection. The data scanned by the LIDAR is capable of being recorded by the software tools, which can be used for creating a model of vehicles surrounding. Also, the LIDAR sensors serve as a perfect connection between close ranges and far range sensor systems.

The market for automotive LIDAR sensors is also largely driven by its increasing use in the self-driving cars. LIDAR sensors enable the differentiation between a person on a bike and a person walking, and even at the speed and direction they are going in. LIDAR is the key sensor in self-driving cars with the combination of navigation system, predictability and high resolution object tracking.

Market Segmentation:

The global automotive LIDAR sensors market has been segmented on the basis of application type, image type, placement, end market and region. On the basis of end market, the market has been segmented as OEM and aftermarket. Amongst them, the OEM segment is expected to dominate the global market by end market, in 2016, in terms of market revenue. The growth of OEM has been attributed to factors such as advancement in technology and launch of new advanced LIDAR sensors.

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the global automotive LIDAR sensors market has been divided into four major regions of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. Amongst these, Europe region is expected to dominate the global market owing to the existence of a large number of OEMs and LIDAR manufacturers in the region. The major players in the Europe market are taking initiatives to geographically expand their presence by entering into partnerships and collaborations with both, global and regional players.

Major Table of Content:

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope Of The Report

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Definition

2.2.2 Research Objective

2.2.3 Assumptions

2.2.4 Limitations

2.3 Research Process

2.3.1 Primary Research

2.3.2 Secondary Research

2.4 Market Size Estimation

2.5 Forecast Model

3 Market Landscape

3.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.1.1 Threat Of New Entrants

3.1.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

3.1.3 Threat Of Substitutes

3.1.4 Segment Rivalry

3.1.5 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

3.2 Value Chain/Supply Chain Analysis

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Market Opportunities

4.5 Market Trends

5 Global Automotive LIDAR Sensors Market, By Application Type

6 Global Automotive LIDAR Sensors Market, By Image

7 Global Automotive LIDAR Sensors Market, By Placement

8 Global Automotive LIDAR Sensors Market, By end market

8 Global Automotive LIDAR Sensors Market, By Region

9 Competitive Landscape

10 Company Profiles

Browse more details about “Automotive LIDAR Sensors Market Research Report – Forecast to 2023” at: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/automotive-lidar-sensors-market-4942

About Us:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact Us

528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India+1 646 845 9312

sales@marketresearchfuture.com