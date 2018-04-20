Glion Institute of Higher Education launches Wellness to Business Executive Education in partnership with Clinique La Prairie and opens sustainable wellness restaurant Fresh

Glion Institute of Higher Education, a world-leading hospitality management institution,is enhancing its focus on wellness and sustainabilitythrough the development of two new initiatives: Wellness to Business, a range of executive education programmes, and Fresh, a public restaurant specialising in healthy and sustainable cuisine.

The launch of these initiatives recognises the growing influence of wellness and sustainabilitywithin the hospitality industry and aims to prepare business leaders with the relevant skills and knowledge to leverage these trends.

Wellness to Business Executive Education

Launched on 19 April 2018, Wellness to Business Executive Education offers online learning, on-campus courses, customised workshopsand consultancy services for hotel general managers, spa directors and other leaders in the wellness and hospitality industry. The programmeaims to fulfil a need for industry-relevant executive education, with an emphasis on how a strategic approach to wellness innovation and technology can drive business success.

Wellness to Business is led by Mariana Palmeiro, a spa and wellness expert and faculty member at Glion with more than a decade of experience in luxury spa and hotel operations.“Through Wellness to Business, Glion will offer face-to-face, digital and tailored company programmes on current topics in spa and wellness innovation. The health and wellness market offers great potential, and we are pleased to introduce this new educational offering at the executive level. In addition to online courses, we will offer an immersive learning experience in spa and wellness business management this September in Bali, Indonesia, and a three-day course at Glion this October on innovation, technology and wellness,” said Palmeiro.

Glion has also partnered withthe Swissinternational private clinic Clinique La Prairie to develop business case studies and better standards in the industry through joint activities while enabling students to gain further insights into medical spa practices.

Simone Gibertoni, CEO of Clinique La Prairie added: “Clinique La Prairie is proud to be part of the launch of the new “wellness to business ” program offered by Glion Institute of Higher Education. Today, well-being and health are on everyone’s concerns. This new study module will allow students to have profound understanding on this specific and exciting industry. Clinique La Prairie will support actively the program and encourage fully this project”.

Fresh, Glion’s new restaurant specialising in local, organic cuisine

Glion’s educational focus on wellness is complemented by Fresh, a student-run restaurant showcasing local, healthy cuisine and led by chef and MeilleurOuvrier de France Benoît Carcenat. Open to the public since 26 February 2018, Fresh offers a sustainable approach to dining, with key organic ingredients selected from within a radius of 50 kilometres.Using innovative kitchen equipment, such as a cold-press juicer, a dehydrator and a seed germinator, studentslearn how to prepare nutritious food and drinks that adapt to various dietary preferences and needs, including vegetarian, vegan, gluten-free and lactose-free options.

Located in Glion’s renovated Hotel des Alpes building, overlooking Lake Geneva and the Alps, Fresh also serves as a wellness learning centre, with dedicated spaces for workshops on topics including mindfulness, conscious breathing and yoga.