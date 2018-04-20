Geospatial Analytics Market 2018 by Current & Upcoming Trends

Market Highlights

Globally, the geospatial analytics market is expected to have significant growth over the forecast period. This is due to increase in demand for the consolidation of geospatial technology with mainstream technologies such as cloud computing, artificial intelligence. However, the geospatial analytics market is differentiated by component, type, technology, application, and end-user.

By component, the geospatial analytics market is sub-segmented as services and software. On the basis of services, the market is sub-segmented into professional services and managed services. The professional services are further segregated into consulting services and training services. Additionally, by the type, the market is classified as surface analytics, network analytics, and geo-visualization. Furthermore, on the basis of technology, the market is sub-divided into photogrammetric, LiDAR Technology, 3D laser scanning, remote sensing, a global positioning system (GPS), geographic information system (GIS), and others.

By application, the market is sub-divided into land administration, survey solutions, mobile mapping and others. Lastly, on the basis of end-user, the market is differentiated into agriculture, construction & real estate, energy, forestry, marine & mining, retail, transportation & logistics, and others.

Some of the key players of Geospatial Analytics Market include IBM Corporation (U.S.), Trimble Navigation Ltd. (U.S.), ESRI (U.S.), General Electric (U.S.), MDA (Canada), Fugro N.V. (Netherlands), and RMSI (India), Alteryx (U.S.), Hexagon AB (Sweden), Harris Corporation (U.S.), DigitalGlobe, Inc. (U.S.), Bentley Systems, Inc. (U.S.), and Transerve technologies (India).

Geographically, the Geospatial Analytics market is categorized into four different regions such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World.

Europe is expected to have a significant growth the geospatial analytics market over forecast period owing to increase in demand for automobile sector over the forecast period. Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest growing region in Geospatial Analytics market. China, India, Japan, and South Korea are the leading countries. This is due to increased investment for the projects such as urban planning and smart cities. Additionally, India is expected to be the fastest growing economy, in terms of GDP, are focusing on developing the public infrastructure which includes smart city projects is expected to drive the geospatial analytics market over the forecast period.

