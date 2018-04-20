Gene Pease to host a free webinar on People Analytics that help organizations manage Employee Retention

Gene Pease is an award-winning people analytics pioneer and entrepreneur who has helped companies and individuals adopt an analytics-led approach to improvements in workforce performance for last 25 years. A celebrated speaker, Gene is hosting a live, complimentary webinar focused on managing retention on Thursday, April 26, 1:00-1: 30 pm ET.

In this webinar, Gene will discuss how to identify key high-risk attrition employees but target only those who are most critical and most at risk of leaving. He will also highlight how can analytics help in determining appropriate retention measures using a highly customized incentives plan to manage organizational retention.

This series of webinars is designed in partnership with the Best Practice in HR network, a Whit marsh Consulting Group company consisting of a subscriber base of more than 100,000 HR professionals.

David Whit marsh, CEO of the Whit marsh Consulting Group said, “We are delighted to partner with Gene, who is a pioneer in people analytics and recognized People Analytics Evangelist who believes meaningful and measurable people development can only happen through analytics. Through this webinar, we hope to encourage our subscribers to adopt real change and bring sustainable value to the human capital by adopting people analytics practices that help track and retain the pivotal players crucial for business success.”

Speaking on occasion, Gene says: “People are the most valuable asset for any organization. And as companies grow more used to data-based decision making, HR leaders are expected to present insight and strategies in a way that helps the organization build and expand their capacity to develop human capital. Too often companies simply draw up lists of high-potential employees and senior executives in roles that are critical for business success. Whereas the answer may lie in retaining average performers whose skills may be critical—both in keeping the lights as well as in delivering against its longer-term business objectives.”

The webinar will be the first in the series of webinars planned to help HR professionals understand how one can apply a proven framework to move from tactical HR reporting into descriptive and predictive analytics system. The content is designed to help users utilize key organizational data to make informed, evidence-based decisions.

Webinar title: Is Employee Retention a Losing Battle?

Date and Time: Thursday, April 26, 1:00-1:30pm ET.

