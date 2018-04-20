Enterprise Software Market Estimated to Grow with a Healthy CAGR During Forecast Period 2018-2023

Enterprise Software Market Global Market- Overview

Globally, the enterprise software market is expected to have a significant growth over the forecast period. The major driving factors for the growth of enterprise software market include rising trend of big data analytics and cloud computing, growing demand for business intelligence and analytics, and increasing adoption of database management systems. Enterprise software is generally implemented by the business organizations for a number of line-of-business operations, which include human resources, sales and service, planning, inventory and materials management, business intelligence, manufacturing, customer relationship management, purchasing, finance and accounting, and marketing. The primary advantage of using enterprise software is to escalate the work efficiency along with productivity and gain a significant competitive advantage.

Sample Report Available @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2442

Industry News

June 2017, Salesforce,com, the one of the leading solution provider of CRM, revealed Salesforce Einstein Analytics, offering advanced analytics for end-users. Einstein Analytics boost the existing solution by adding a layer of artificial intelligence to the entire analytics operational process, automatically surfacing CRM insights and recommending actions to accelerate sales, enhance customer service and leverage marketing campaigns.

March 2018, VMware, one of the leading solution provider of enterprise software has augmented their product portfolio of cloud services, by providing customers to manage the complexity and risk of multiple cloud environments while extending consistent IT operations from the data center to the cloud. VMware Cloud Services are distinctly developed to offer the customers the adaptability to expand any cloud environment while providing consistent workflow for how clouds are managed and secured.

December 2017, BT, one of the leading providers of communications services and solutions provider, and Symantec, the one of leading cyber Security Company, declared the availability of new endpoint protection solution for end user.

Key Players

Some of the major players in Global Enterprise Software Market include Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), Salesforce.Com, Inc. (U.S.), SAP SE (Germany), EMC Corporation (U.S.), Symantec Corporation (U.S.), HP (U.S.), CA Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), VMware, Inc. (U.S.) among others, are profiled in MRFR Analysis and are at the forefront of competition in the global Enterprise Software Market.

Segmentation

Segmentation by Component: Solution & Services

Segmentation by Services: Professional & Managed Services

Segmentation by Type: Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP),Business Intelligence (BI), Supply Chain Management (SCM), Customer Relationship Management (CRM), Web Conferencing Collaboration, and Others

Segmentation by Organization Size comprises SMEs and Large Enterprises.

Segmentation by Deployment comprises on premises and on-cloud.

Segmentation by End-users: BFSI, Healthcare, Manufacturing, IT & Telecommunication, Media & Entertainment, Transportation, Energy & Utilities, Retail, and Others

Segmentation by Region: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Access Report Description @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/enterprise-software-market-2442

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the Enterprise Software market has categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

North America is anticipated to have a substantial growth region with the largest market share. The U.S and Canada are leading countries in the region. Presence of large number of solution providers along with robust cloud infrastructure expected to drive the enterprise software market over the review period. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in the global enterprise software market. China, South Korea, Japan, and India are the leading countries in the region. This is attributed to rapidly increasing IT sector and rapidly increasing cloud-based small and medium enterprises.

Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com