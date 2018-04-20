e-Forensics Leverages CloudNine to Slash e-Discovery Costs

Miami, FL – Locally owned e-Forensics Incorporated announced today it entered into a reseller agreement with CloudNine Discovery.

Miami, FL – e-Forensics incorporated and CloudNine Discovery executed a reseller agreement on February 27, 2018 in which e-Forensics will expand its e-Discovery platform offering and pricing model.

e-Forensics expects this new platform to present a more cost effective option its clients on shorter term projects. Moreover, work flows with CloudNine are generally more automated when compared to the well-known major platform.

Martin Levy, chief marketing officer, said, “We are always striving to enhance customer experience, and streamline the on-boarding process. With CloudNine, we have a winning combination of more control, and automation.”

About e-Forensics

E-forensics (http://www.e-forensicsinc.com) is a full service cyber security, digital forensics and e-discovery services provider located in South Florida. The professionals at e-forensics have been serving clients since 2000 with defensible digital forensics in matters such as theft of intellectual property, copyright infringement and cyber stalking/threats. Additionally, we have provided traditional e-discovery services, information security consulting, and developed IT governance and general security policies for our global clients.

About CloudNine, The eDiscovery Company

Founded in 2002, and based in Houston, Texas, CloudNine (www.eDiscovery.co) is a legal discovery technology company with expertise in simplifying and automating the discovery of data for audits, investigations, and litigation. Used by more than 2,000 legal and business customers worldwide including more than 50 of the top 250 Am Law firms and many of the world’s leading corporations, CloudNine’s off-premise and on-premise software and services help customers gain insight and intelligence on electronic data.

