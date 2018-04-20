e-Forensics Inc Launches Program to Provide Defensible Same-Day, Forensic Disk Imaging at Flat Rates

Miami, Fl – Locally owned e-Forensics incorporated announces a new partner program for e-Discovery services providers seeking guaranteed same-day onsite digital forensics collections in Southeast Florida.

Miami, FL – e-Forensics incorporated has launched a new partner program with a service level agreement (SLA) aimed at e-Discovery service providers, and digital forensics companies that demand reliable, same-day forensic collections with predictable pricing.

The Trusted ESI Collection Partner (TECP) program addresses the key concerns for national e-discovery services providers with no physical presence in the Miami-Dade and Broward Counties:

– Sourcing a Trusted & Qualified Digital Forensics Team;

– Determining the Team’s Availability for Same-day Collections; and

– Having to Calculate Costs & Providing a Timely Estimate to the Prospect/Client

The value proposition offered by the Trusted ESI Collection Partner (TECP) program incorporates:

– Guaranteed same-day onsite collections in the Miami-Dade and Broward Counties;

– Predictable flat-rate per device pricing;

– 12-month, locked-in pricing; and

– 100% white-labeled service and branded documentation

Jesus Pena, CEO, said, “Many times e-Discovery service providers find themselves bidding on crisis matters requiring immediate, onsite disk imaging in cities they don’t cover. Now they have a go-to source in Southeast Florida and can provide their clients quick pricing and availability assurances.”

About e-Forensics

e-Forensics (http://www.e-forensicsinc.com) is a full service cybersecurity, digital forensics and e-discovery services provider located in South Florida. The professionals at e-forensics have been serving clients since 2000 with defensible digital forensics in matters such as theft of intellectual property, copyright infringement and cyber stalking/threats.