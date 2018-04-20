Affordable Lead Based Paint Inspection Payment Plan for Detroit Rental Registration. PCI Environmental is here to help

Are you a Detroit Landlord, Property Management Company or Real Estate Investor and need help with getting Lead Based Paint Inspections for your Rental Registrations but can’t afford the cost? Call us we can help! 1-800-822-1724

Are you in need of assistance paying for Lead Based Paint Inspections for your Rental Property in Detroit? If so then maybe we can help. PCI Environmental understands that the Rental Registration process can be expensive.

Years of deferred maintenance and or maintenance issues that you didn’t even know were issues may be coming to the forefront and are creating unexpected expenses for you.

Here at PCI Environmental we understand cash is tight and rental property income isn’t always delivering the profits you need to pay all of the bills. It’s okay because there is an answer to the problem.

It’s called the PCI Advantage and we’re making it available to investment property owners to help ease the pain of compliance costs and help you position your real estate portfolio so you can make it to the finish line.

All you have to do is contact us to learn how this program works. If you’ve got multiple properties and or a multi-family building and need financial assistance getting the Lead Based Paint Inspection and Risk Assessment call us to see if you qualify, there is no credit check and all you need is a checking account and or credit card to get pre-approved.

The call is FREE and we want to see you succeed so contact us and let’s get the process started.

http://www.preclosinginspection.com

A PR BY 1888pressrelease