Abdelhak Bensoula is a Technical Wizard With More Than 20 Years of Experience

Abdelhak Bensoula is a person hailing from Houston, Texas. Having started his career about 20 years back as a research professor on basic materials science, Abdelhak is a successful man today with a very good technical expertise that ranges from basic materials science to full scale instrument prototype fabrication and testing. Abdelhak Bensaoula worked as a research professor over 20 years back at the beginning of his career. Several graduates and undergraduates are being trained today by Abdelhak on various subjects including ECE, ME, Physics and Chemistry. Abdelhak Bensoula is also experienced in working in R&D/Engineering, Academic & Industrial Training & Project Management. After having worked in the initial stages as a research professor of Physics in Space Vacuum Epitaxy Center, U of Houston, Abdelhak went on to become a member of the Research Directorate, Texas Center for Superconductivity and Advanced Materials, University of Houston. Abdelhak has provided various invaluable inputs during the research which were of great value add. His efforts during the research have been recognized and his in-depth knowledge of the subject has pleased one and all. Abdelhak had an opportunity to work as research professor in Physics in Joint Appointments too where, he gained good experience in Electrical and Computer Engineering, University of Houston.

Abdelhak Bensaoula is a ideal person. He did Ph.D in University of Houston, U.S.A with stream of Physics in 1990. He did a Masters of Science in Process Control and Monitoring at, University of Houston, U.S.A in 1980. He did Diplome Etude Superieure in Physics, at University of Oran, Algeria in 1977.

