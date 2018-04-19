Wearable Apps Market Value Share, Analysis and Segments 2017-2023

A latest report has been added to the wide database of Wearable Apps Market by Infinium Global Research. This report studies the Wearable Apps Market by device (smart watches, fitness bands, smart glasses), by category (fitness apps, industrial apps, online transaction apps, customization apps, healthcare apps) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. Wearable Apps Market provides opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape, latest trends, and product offerings of the major companies in the Wearable Apps Market. According to report the global wearable apps market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 49.7% over the forecast period of 2017 – 2023.

Segments Covered

The report on global wearable apps market covers segments such as device, and category. The device segments include smart watches, fitness bands and smart glasses. On the basis of category the global wearable apps market is categorized into fitness apps, industrial apps, online transaction apps, customization apps, healthcare apps and other apps.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015 – 2023.The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia and among others. Moreover, European region covers countries such as Germany, UK, France, Spain, and rest of Europe. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2017 – 2023.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global wearable apps market such as, Apple, Samsung Electronics, Fitbit, Stryker Corporation, Fuzz Productions, Google, Appster, DMI, Intellectsoft, and others.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global wearable apps market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of wearable apps market.Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the wearable apps market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the wearable apps market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

