UV Disinfection Equipment Market- Trends, Price, Share and Growth Rate from 2017 to 2023

A latest report has been added to the wide database of UV Disinfection Equipment Market by Infinium Global Research. This report studies the UV Disinfection Equipment Market by application (air treatment, water treatment, surface disinfection, air treatment, process water treatment) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. UV Disinfection Equipment Market provides opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape, latest trends, and product offerings of the major companies in the UV Disinfection Equipment Market. According to report the global UV disinfection equipment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.3% over the forecast period of 2017 – 2023.

Get Free Sample Pages of this Report:-https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample_request/870



Segments Covered

The report on global UV disinfection equipment market covers segments such as application. The application segments include air treatment, water treatment, surface disinfection and process water treatment.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015 – 2023.

The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2017 – 2023.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global UV disinfection equipment market such as, Xylem Inc., American Ultraviolet, Inc, Trojan Technologies, Enaqua, Evoqua Water Technologies, Aquionics, First Light Technologies Inc., Severn Trent Services, Atlantium Technologies, and Calgon Carbon Corporation.

Browse Detailed Description and Mentioned Companies@https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/consumer_goods_packaging/global_uv_disinfection_equipment_market

Table of Contents:

1.Preface

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Research Methods

1.3 Research Approaches

2.Executive Summary

3.Global UV Disinfection Equipment Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.2 Restraints

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.2.4 Challenges

3.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.4 IGR – Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5 Competitive Landscape in the global UV Disinfection Equipment Market

4.Global UV Disinfection Equipment Market by Application 2017 – 2023

4.1 Air Treatment

4.2 Water Treatment

4.3 Surface Disinfection

4.4 Process Water Treatment

5.Global UV Disinfection Equipment Market by Regions 2017 – 2023

5.1 North America

5.1.1 North America UV Disinfection Equipment Market by Application

5.1.2 North America UV Disinfection Equipment Market by Country

5.2 Europe

5.2.1 Europe UV Disinfection Equipment Market by Application

5.2.2 Europe UV Disinfection Equipment Market by Country

5.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific UV Disinfection Equipment Market by Application

5.3.2 Asia-Pacific UV Disinfection Equipment Market by Country

5.4 Row

5.4.1 Row UV Disinfection Equipment Market by Application

5.4.2 Row UV Disinfection Equipment Market by Sub-region

6.Companies Covered

6.1 Xylem Inc.

6.2 American Ultraviolet, Inc

6.3 Trojan Technologies

6.4 Enaqua

6.5 Evoqua Water Technologies

6.6 Aquionics

6.7 First Light Technologies Inc.

6.8 Severn Trent Services

6.9 Atlantium Technologies

6.10 Calgon Carbon Corporation