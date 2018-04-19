The politics of astrology : Celebrity astrologer Sundeep Kochar explains the connection between politics and astrology

Politics has been a dynamic field since the times there have been kings. According to celebrity astrologer Sundeep Kochar, astrology and politics share a deep connection that stretches back to centuries.

“Politics is not merely a medium of helping people by serving the society. Today, a large number of people want to enter the world of politics since it is now considered more as a career option,” Mr Kochar said.

He added, “Most people are lured towards the field of politics due to the immense fame and power it offers. Although success and failure in any career depends largely upon the amount of efforts you pour in, favorable position of the stars can aid your political career to thrive.”

As told by the ace astrologer, the positioning of the Sun, Jupiter, Saturn, Mars and Rahu plays a crucial role in determining the success of one’s political career. “However, it has been noticed that Rahu has an upper hand in today’s political scenario,” he said.

On being asked about the influence of the Sun and the other planets on politics, Sundeep Kochar explained, “The Sun, the Moon, Ascending Lunar Node (Rahu) and Saturn are the chief bodies that rule over the field of politics and those associated with it. In some cases, Jupiter also plays an important role in determining one’s political roles and responsibilities.”

He continued, “Jupiter is a mentor, an advisor. When the planet favors a person involved in politics, he/she might climb up the ladder and become a minister. On the other hand, Saturn is considered as the planet of public.”

“The position of Saturn in the natal chart or the Transit indicates towards the mood of the public. The presence of Saturn in the 10th house indicates that the person is either supposed to serve the public or be active in politics,” said Mr Sundeep Kochar.

Another planet that holds importance in politics is Mars. According to world famous astrologer Sundeep Kochar, the favorable influence of Mars over a person inculcates selfless leadership and formidable courage – the qualities most desired in a good political leader.

However, astrologer Sundeep Kochar suggests that astrology should only be consulted for seeking guidance, and not as a shortcut to success.

“The science of astrology can only help you to choose the most favorable path. However, it cannot provide any guarantee to success, since success depends upon the amount of dedication you show towards your goals. Make the most of the opportunities you get, and work hard,” he said.