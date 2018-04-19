SuperKicks – the First Ever Multi brand Sneaker destination now in Mumbai

SUPERKICKS – the first ever multi brand sneaker destination launched its brand-new store in Khar, Mumbai. Located near Linking road, one of the busiest retail location in the city, SuperKicks is a one stop store for sneaker lovers who are obsessed about a good pair of kicks. The store will be the first ever shoe studio to introduce Ylati – an Italian based sneaker brand for the sneaker heads in India

The new 720 square foot store is an experience for all shoe lovers. The store is designed with a monochrome interior that are forms for creating space. As every element comes together the experience will be unlike any other, one of the important parts of the store concept is fudge and milkshake corner by Oh! Fudge which will serve some exclusive milkshakes with a twist. A vision appealing to the millennials this shoe store cum café is a meeting place for concurring people and sneaker enthusiasts to catch up with the latest releases & trends.

Sangeet Paryani – Founder, SuperKicks said, “SuperKicks is not just a store but it is a sneaker revolution, a culture of its own, an obsession and an identity about everything cool. The biggest strength is our own obsession with great kicks. Meeting the unconventional way of fashion trends SuperKicks are for the unconventional people and Mumbai is the best market to reach out to the community. “

The hosted brands are the ones that have been in the sneaker business since a long time and whose shoes have attained cult status. These brands are: Adidas, Asics Tiger, Nike, Puma, Reebok, New Balance, Vans, Converse and Fila. Among 1500 shoes, SuperKicks offers blockbuster shoes, trend setters and contemporary designs that are aesthetically relevant such as Nike Air Jordan’s, Adidas Ultraboost, Nike Vapormax and many more. The shoes that have been around for years and are improving on their iterations every year, the bestsellers like Nike Cortez, Adidas Stan Smith, Asics Gel Lyte, Converse Chuck-Taylors, Puma Lows, New Balance 574, Reebok Classic, Vans, Fila Trainers etc. are available here. Accessories like socks, caps & bags a must check out corner in the store.

So, rush to the newly opened SuperKicks Store & get the feels!

Store Details: Ground Floor, Plot No 320, Yashwant Smruti, 12th Road, Off Linking Road, Near Madhu Park, Khar (W), Mumbai – 400052

Price Ranges: INR 3000/- to INR 25000/-

Timings: 11 am to 10 pm