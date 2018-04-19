Stick Packaging Market Analyzed Closely in New Market Research Report

A latest report has been added to the wide database of Stick Packaging Market by Infinium Global Research. This report studies the Stick Packaging Market by end-user (food, beverages, consumer goods, pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. Stick Packaging Market provides opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape, latest trends, and product offerings of the major companies in the Stick Packaging Market. According to report the global stick packaging market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Get Sample Copy of this Report: https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample_request/1216

Segment Covered

The report on global stick packaging market covers end-user segments. On the basis of end-user the global stick packaging market is categorized into food & beverages, consumer goods, pharmaceuticals and nutraceuticals.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2016-2024. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2018-2024.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global stick packaging market such as, Constantia Flexibles, Fres-Co System Inc., Sonoco Products Company, Amcor Limited, Bosch Packaging Technology, Oystar Group, Huhtamaki OYJ, Winpak, UDG Healthcare PLC and Mondi Group.

Make an Enquiry: https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/enquiry/1216

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global stick packaging market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of stick packaging market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the stick packaging market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the stick packaging market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

Browse Research Report: https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/consumer_goods_packaging/global_stick_packaging_market

Table of Contents:

1.Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches

2.Executive Summary

3.Global Stick Packaging Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.4. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5. Competitive Landscape in the Global Stick Packaging Market

4.Global Stick Packaging Market by End-User

4.1. Food & Beverages

4.2. Consumer Goods

4.3. Pharmaceuticals

4.4. Nutraceuticals

5.Global Stick Packaging Market by Region 2018-2024

5.1. North America

5.1.1. North America Stick Packaging Market by End-User

5.1.2. North America Stick Packaging Market by Country

5.2. Europe

5.2.1. Europe Stick Packaging Market by End-User

5.2.2. Europe Stick Packaging Market by Country

5.3. Asia-Pacific

5.3.1. Asia-Pacific Stick Packaging Market by End-User

5.3.2. Asia-Pacific Stick Packaging Market by Country

5.4. RoW

5.4.1. RoW Stick Packaging Market by End-User

5.4.2. RoW Stick Packaging Market by Sub-region

6.Company Covered

6.1. Constantia Flexibles

6.2. Fres-Co System Inc.

6.3. Sonoco Products Company

6.4. Amcor Limited

6.5. Bosch Packaging Technology

6.6. Oystar Group

6.7. Huhtamaki OYJ

6.8. Winpak

6.9. UDG Healthcare PLC

6.10. Mondi Group

Contact Us

Infinium Global Research,

Website: https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com

Email: sales@infiniumglobalresearch.com