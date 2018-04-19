Skipping breakfast may lead to higher BMI, especially on those with Type II diabetes

As per recent research, people with Type II diabetes who delay eating breakfast have an increased likelihood of a higher Body Mass Index (BMI). This can lead to obesity and related complications in the longer run. There is need to stress on the importance of not skipping breakfast and eating food in a timely manner among people with diabetes and the general population.

The risk of Type II diabetes rises with increasing body weight. Those who are obese are 3 to 7 times more likely to acquire this condition than those with a normal weight. The risk increases by 20 times in people with a body mass index (BMI) greater than 35 kg/m2.

Speaking about this, Padma Shri Awardee Dr K K Aggarwal, President Heart Care Foundation of India (HCFI) and Immediate Past National President Indian Medical Association (IMA), said, “Indians have a tendency of gaining more fat around the abdomen, which can lead to insulin resistance. One of the primary reasons for this is the lifestyle people lead today. On-the-go and fast-paced lives mean people skip their breakfast and end up eating unhealthy, quick-fix meals through the remainder of a day. It is important to understand that even a5% reduction in body weight combined with regular to moderate intensity exercise can reduce the risk of Type 2 diabetes by more than 50%. Those without diabetes or at a risk of developing this condition should focus on switching to a healthier lifestyle and maintaining an ideal BMI.”

Diet affects diabetes risk independent of a person’s weight. Type 2 diabetes is known as a silent killer. By the time a diagnosis is done, other associated health complications may already be present.

Adding further, Dr Aggarwal, who is also the Vice President of CMAAO, said, “People who are obese should aim at limiting the intake of complex carbohydrates as they tend to increase blood sugar levels and the production of insulin. In those with insulin resistance, this surge can lead to further weight gain. Apart from this, aim at getting about 30 to 45 minutes of physical activity every day, five times a week.”

Some tips from HCFI.

Exercise every day and consume a healthy diet.

Get your blood glucose levels monitored at regular intervals.

Do not consume refined sugar in any form as this can get absorbed into the blood stream more easily and cause further complications.

Reduce stress through activities such as meditation and yoga.