Sachet Packaging Market Expected to Witness a CAGR of 5.8% through 2017-2027

Future Market Insights’ exclusive study on the global sachet packaging market addresses some of the key trends encircling the adoption of sachets in the packaging world. The growing demand for sachet packaging has been extensively analyzed in the report to deliver forecast on the global market’s expansion for the forecast period, 2017-2027. One of the key findings from the report reveals that customers in emerging economies are being targeted by companies for increasing their product sales. These customers are largely underprivileged and cannot afford to buy products in large packages. The affordable price point of sachet packaging enables these customers to buy a product in small amounts. These niche sales contribute hugely to the overall revenues of the brand or company.

Countries such as India and several parts of the African continent serve as the largest consumer base for sachet packaging. A majority of customers in such regions are based in rural environments and have mere subsistence. Buying a bottle of ketchup to help it last for a week is not a feasible option. Hence, consumers tend to opt for small sachets of sauces that help them meet their needs on a daily basis.

Global Sachet Packaging Market: Forecast Analysis

The report has addressed a range of factors as such that are expected to influence the growth of the global sachet packaging market in the upcoming years. From affordability of raw material prices to changing designs, the demand for sachet packaging will continue to gain traction in the years to come. In the food and beverage industry, increasing compliance of sachets towards labeling standards has also influenced their adoption. Low use of materials and reusability provisions continue to encouraging companies towards setting up sachet packaging businesses. Moreover, favorable regulations on the disposal of sachets propel their businesses across the globe. However, low penetration and technological limitation of biodegradable and eco-friendly sachets continues to create a range of problems for the manufacturers and market participants.

The report has analyzed the global market for sachet packaging on the basis of the type of material being used, the packing size, application, packaging machinery and region. Through 2027, the report anticipates that a majority of sachets produced in the world will be made from plastics such as PE, PP and PET. The demand for sachets made of aluminum foil will be high in the consumer goods and food & beverage industries. While pack sizes of sachets will continue to register varying sales, shampoos and sauces will be among the key applications in the global sachet packaging market. The market currently witnesses the use of VFFS and HFFS machineries for producing sachet packs.

Regional Insights: North America and APEJ as the Forefront

In terms of revenues, North America is anticipated to represent the largest market for sachet packaging in the global market. Through 2027, North America is anticipated to register highest sales of sachets across its industries. However, the report also projects that the Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) region will record the fastest growth in terms of sachet packaging adoption. High presence of food and beverage producers in the APEJ countries will continue to drive the sales of sachet packaging solutions. Moreover, the growing concentration of underprivileged customers in the APEJ region has also propelled the growth of its sachet packaging market. It is estimated that during the forecast period, the APEJ sachet packaging market will expand at a CAGR of 8.6% in terms of volume (units of sachets being sold). Considering the current size of the market, the APEJ sachet packaging market is expected to incur 2.3 times the expansion by the end of 2027.