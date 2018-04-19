RF Transceiver Market Size, Analysis, Industry Share and Forecast with Upcoming Trends 2023

Market Synopsis:

A transceiver is a device in which both the transmitter and receiver are combined on an integrated circuit board which enables wireless communication. With the help of radio frequency modules, the transceiver is capable of high-speed data transmission. In radio communications, a transceiver provides two-way radio which combines transmitter and receiver exchanges information in half-duplex mode. Transceivers term is commonly referred to the medium attachment units which are commonly deployed in Ethernet networks and Wi-Fi routers. These are commonly deployed in high range communication devices like mobile devices, SONET/SDH networks, high-speed storage devices, and mobile devices. They are also used in satellite communication, for radio transmission and reception, for television signal transmission, and reception, and in ZigBee / LTE networks.

Request a Sample Report @

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5760

The rise in demand for standalone chipsets in communication devices like mobile phones, tablets, and others, increasing deployment in automotive applications are driving the RF transceiver market. The Internet of Things (IoT) is the major trend for RF transceiver market. It is estimated that, by 2023, all the devices will be capable of connecting to the internet and will be an opportunity for standalone RF transceiver market. The deployment of next-generation LTE networks and demand for high data speeds are fuelling the market growth. In March 2018, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. has launched their flagship model smartphone S9 plus which is equipped with a new RF transceiver and redesigned power management integrated circuit. The RF transceiver is made of Shannon 965, Samsung’s in-house chip which is compatible with the LTE Cat.18 modem helps in providing wireless communication with optimal energy utilization.

Major Key Players:

Micro Devices Inc. (U.S.),

Qualcomm Inc. (U.S.),

Broadcom Corp. (U.S.),

Renesas Electronics Corp. (Japan),

TriQuint Semiconductor Inc. (U.S.),

ST-Microelectronics Inc. (Switzerland),

Texas Instruments Inc. (U.S.).

Intel Corporation (U.S.),

Skyworks (U.S.),

Infineon Technologies AG (Germany),

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (the Netherlands),

Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (U.S.),

Maxim Integrated (U.S.),

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation (Japan).

Segmentation:

The global RF transceiver market is segmented into design, type, application, industry, and region. On the basis of design the segment is further classified into single chip transceiver and standalone transceiver. On the basis of type, the segment is further classified into the 5G transceiver, 4G transceiver, 3G transceiver and 2G transceiver. On the basis of application, the segment is further classified into mobile phones, tablets, add-on cards, routers, embedded modules and others. The RF transceivers are used in various industries such as consumer electronics, telecommunications, military & defense, healthcare, and others.

Regional Analysis:

The global RF transceiver market is observed for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the world. Asia Pacific holds the major market share for the global RF transceiver market and is expected to continue through the forecast period. The presence of major players in the region, deployment of transceivers in consumer electronics and automotive solutions are supporting the market growth. North America holds a significant market share through the forecast period. The U.S. and Canada are the major sources for the global RF transceiver market. The increase in usage of mobile devices and growing demand for better wireless communication devices are promoting the market growth in this region. Europe shows decent growth through the forecast period. The Germany and U.K were the main contributors to the market. Deployment of RF transceivers in automotive applications is fuelling the market growth.

Access Report Details @

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/rf-transceiver-market-5760

Intended Audience:

Semiconductor manufacturers

Professional Services/Solutions Providers

Research Organizations

Associations, Forums, and Alliances

Technology Integrators

OEM Manufacturers

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Executive Summary

2 The Scope Of The Report

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Research Objectives

2.2.2 Assumptions & Limitations

2.3 Markets Structure

3 Market Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research

3.4 Forecast Model

Continues…

LIST OF TABLES

Table 1 Global RF Transceiver Market: By Region, 2017-2023

Table 2 North America RF Transceiver Market: By Country, 2017-2023

Table 3 Europe RF Transceiver Market: By Country, 2017-2023

Table 4 Asia Pacific RF Transceiver Market: By Country, 2017-2023

Table 5 The Middle East & Africa RF Transceiver Market: By Country, 2017-2023

Continues…

LIST OF FIGURES

FIGURE 1 Global RF Transceiver Market Segmentation

FIGURE 2 Forecast Methodology

FIGURE 3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Of Global RF Transceiver Market

FIGURE 4 Value Chain Of Global RF Transceiver Market

FIGURE 5 Share Of Global RF Transceiver Market In 2017, By Country (In %)

Continues…

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Contact Us:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

Phone: +91 841 198 5042

Mail: sales@marketresearchfuture.com