Plumber In DC Announces Its New Bathroom Remodel Service

Plumber in DC announced that it has recently begun providing bathroom remodeling services to DC area homes and businesses. Plumber in DC recently added this service to its website, http://plumberindc.com/dc-bathroom-remodeling-services/ . Plumber in DC indicated that, if done right, a bathroom remodel can add significant resale value to a home. The company stated that it provides remodeling services for any type of bathroom construction: no project is too large or too small.

Plumber in DC continued its announcement by indicating that its bathroom remodeling services include both residential and commercial projects. The company mentioned that it has the training and equipment to handle both types of projects. Plumber in DC also stated that it has experience installing every type of bathroom fixture, including baths, showers, faucets, sinks, and toilets.

Plumber in DC also announced that its bathroom remodeling services include emergency services. According to Plumber in DC, homeowners often uncover plumbing issues during the course of their bathroom remodel, including issues with the piping and appliances. Plumber in DC warned that such issues should be repaired as soon as they are discovered, for the safety of everyone in the home. The company shared that it does send technicians out on a 24/7 basis, so that bathroom issues (and other issues) can be promptly dealt with. For further information concerning commercial emergency services, see http://plumberindc.com/a-consumers-guide-to-commercial-emergency-plumbing-services/ . The company stated that its goal is to provide DC residents with the most painless and seamless bathroom remodel possible, so that DC residents can have the bathroom that they envisioned.

In its closing comments, Plumber in DC was able to provide some brief company information. Plumber in DC stated that, when it first began, it was established as a family-owned company. Plumber in DC went on to state that it remains a family business to this day. Plumber in DC also stated that it employs licensed master plumbers and master gas fitters. Plumber in DC concluded by stating that its service capabilities include, but are not limited to, sewer service, water heater repair, pipe repair, gas line repair, and remodeling services. https://www.facebook.com/plumberindc/

