Packaging Robot Market Studies Research 2017 Detailed Analysis of Restrain and Growth Factors

A latest report has been added to the wide database of Packaging Robot Market by Infinium Global Research. This report studies the Packaging Robot Market by application (picking, packing, palletizing), gripper type (claw, clamp, vacuum), end-use industries (food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, consumer products, tracking & logistics, industrial packaging, chemicals, electronics devices) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. Packaging Robot Market provides opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape, latest trends, and product offerings of the major companies in the Packaging Robot Market. According to the report the global packaging robot market is projected to reach USD 4.97 billion by 2023, growing with a CAGR between 13.8% to 14.1% from 2017 to 2023. The global packaging robot market was worth USD 1.54 billion in 2015.

Market Insights

The report identified that the packaging robot market is driven by factors such as, growing demand for packaging robot from various end use industries, high accuracy, and superior efficiency of packaging robots. On the other hand, the restraining factors identified in the study include lack of skilled labour, huge initial capital investment.Growth of the global robotic industry and continuous growth in e-commerce and retail sector in the Asia Pacific provide opportunity for major players in the emerging and developing economies. Improving the awareness about robot packaging for products among general public in non-developed markets is a challenge for the major players to expand further during the forecast period.

Segments Covered:

The report segments the packaging robot market on the basis of application, gripper type, end-use industries and region. The market size of each segment has been provided in terms of value (USD) and volume (tons). The market segments, by application include picking, packing and palletizing. The market segments by gripper type claw, clamp, vacuum, and other. The market segments, by end-use industries include food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, consumer products, tracking and logistics, industrial packaging, chemicals, electronics devices and others.

Geographic Coverage and Analysis:

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2017 – 2023.Asia Pacific is the key consumer of the packaging robots in the global market. As of 2015, this region accounted for about 32% share in the global market. Europe accounted for 28% of the global share followed by North America at 27%. High demand from countries such as Japan, India and China enhance the growth of the Asia-pacific packaging robots market. Moreover, emerging economies across APAC region expected to be a factor for growth during forecast period.

Companies Profiled:

The companies covered in the report include ABB Limited, Krones AG, Fanuc Corporation, Schneider Electric SE, Yaskawa America Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Bosch Packaging Technology (Robert Bosch GmbH), Brenton Engineering, Kuka Roboter GmbH, and Remtec Automation LLC.

Table of Contents:

1.Preface

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Research Methods

1.3 Research Approaches

2.Executive Summary

3.Global Packaging Robots Packaging Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.2 Restraints

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.4 IGR – Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5 Competitive Landscape in the Packaging Robots Market

4.Packaging Robots Market: Regulatory Aspects by Region

4.1 Introduction

4.2 North America

4.3 Europe

4.4 Rest of the World

5.Global Packaging Robots Market Analysis, by Application (USD Million, KT) 2015 – 2023

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Packing

5.2.1 Case Packing

5.2.2 Tray Packing

5.2.3 Filling

5.2.4 Others

5.3 Palletizing

5.3.1 Case Palletizing

5.3.2 Bag Palletizing

5.3.3 De-Palletizing

6.Global Packaging Robots Market Analysis, by Gripper Type (USD Million, KT) 2015 – 2023

6.1 Claw

6.2 Clamp

6.3 Vacuum

6.4 Other

7.Global Packaging Robots Market Analysis, by End-Use Industries (USD Million, KT) 2015 – 2023

7.1 Food and Beverages

7.2 Pharmaceuticals

7.3 Consumer Products

7.4 Tracking and Logistics

7.5 Industrial Packaging

7.6 Chemicals

7.7 Electronics Devices

7.8 Others

8.Global Packaging Robots Market Analysis, by Region (USD Million) 2015 – 2023

8.1 North America

8.1.1 North America Market by Application (USD Million, KT)

8.1.2 North America Market by Gripper Type (USD Million, KT)

8.1.3 North America Market by End-use Industries (USD Million, KT)

8.2 Europe

8.2.1 Europe Market by Application (USD Million, KT)

8.2.2 Europe Market by Gripper Type (USD Million, KT)

8.2.3 Europe Market by End-use Industries (USD Million, KT)

8.3 Asia-Pacific

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Market by Application (USD Million, KT)

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Market by Gripper type (USD Million, KT)

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Market by End-use Industries (USD Million, KT)

8.4 Rest of the World (RoW)

8.4.1 RoW Market by Application (USD Million, KT)

8.4.2 RoW Market by Gripper Type (USD Million, KT)

8.4.3 RoW Market by End-use Industries (USD Million, KT)

9.Company Profiles

9.1 ABB Limited

9.2 Krones AG

9.3 Fanuc Corporation

9.4 Schneider Electric SE

9.5 Yaskawa America Inc.

9.6 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

9.7 Bosch Packaging Technology (Robert Bosch GmbH)

9.8 Brenton Engineering

9.9 Kuka Roboter GmbH

9.10 Remtec Automation LLC