Packaging Printing Market 2018 World Analysis and Forecast to 2022

Packaging Printing Market Information Report by Printing Technology (Flexography, Gravure, and Digital), by Application (Food & Beverage, Personal Care, Pharmaceutical, and others), and by Region – Global Forecast to 2022

Market Scenario

Packaging is the technology which is used for protecting the products from storage and distribution purpose. Package printing is a type of label which is a written, electronic and graphical representation on the package. There is huge demand for the global packaging printing marketdue to rise in manufacturing activities. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 5%, and is expected to cross USD 180 Billion by 2022

On the basis of printing technology, the digital printing technology is expected to grow highest between the forecast periods because it is highly preferred for packaging printing. On the basis of application, food & beverage segment is expected to augment the demand for such printing during the forecast period. This is because of growing demand from the packaged and branded products. Asia-Pacific is expected to drive the packaging printing market during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis of Packaging printing Market

The Packaging printing market can be geographically segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (ROW). Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the global Packaging Printing market wherein, Europe is the second largest market. China is the largest consumer for the packaging printing due to growing food & beverage and healthcare industries.

Key Players

The key players of global packaging printing market are AR Packaging Group AB, Amcor Limited, Belmont Packaging, Canon, Inc., DS Smith Packaging Limited, Duncan Printing Group, Dunmore, E.I. Du Pont Nemours and Company, Eastman Kodak Co., Edelmann Packaging México S.A. De C.V., Xeikon N.V., and Xerox Corporation.

The report for Packaging Printing Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

Information Source @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/packaging-printing-market-2119