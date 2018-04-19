Opportunities for global automotive semiconductor to reach $45.9 billion by 2022

According to a new market report published by Lucintel, the future of the global automotive semiconductor market looks good with opportunities in the passenger car and commercial vehicle segments. The global automotive semiconductor market is expected to reach an estimated $45.9 billion by 2022 and it is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2017 to 2022. The major drivers of growth for this market are increasing vehicle production, increasing semiconductor content per vehicle, growing demand for advanced vehicle safety and comfort systems, and growing government regulations regarding CO2 emissions.

In this market, microcontrollers, integrated circuits, sensors, and discrete power are some of the major segments of automotive semiconductors. On the basis of our comprehensive research, Lucintel forecasts that the sensor and discrete power segments are expected to show above average growth during the forecast period.

Within the global automotive semiconductor market, the integrated circuits segment is expected to remain the largest market. The integrated circuit is an essential component of electronic control units. The ICs interact with one another in the system and ensure movement, information, and safety, which would spur growth for this segment over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest market due to high vehicle production, improvement in the economic conditions, and increasing investment by the industry players within the APAC region.

Asia Pacific and the Rest of the World are expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period because of rapidly increasing demand for semiconductors in small, compact, and mid-size cars.

For business expansion, this report suggests innovation and new product development, to produce power semiconductors which increase passenger safety, comfort, and convenience. The report further suggests the development of partnerships with customers to create win-win situations and the development of low-cost solutions for customers.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include the introduction of high efficiency power semiconductors and development of smaller single–chips for radar sensors. NXP semiconductor N.V, Infineon Technologies AG, Renesas Electronics Corporations, ST Microelectronics, and Texas Instruments Incorporated are the major semiconductor manufacturers in the global automotive semiconductor market. Several of these companies are seeking mergers and acquisitions as strategic initiatives to drive growth.

Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed growth opportunities in the global automotive semiconductor market by component type, vehicle type, application type, fuel type and region, and has compiled a comprehensive research report entitled “Growth Opportunities in the Global Automotive Semiconductor Market 2017-2022: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis.” The Lucintel report serves as a springboard for growth strategy, as it provides comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes a forecast for the global automotive semiconductor market by component type, vehicle type, application type, fuel type and region, as follows:

By component type ($ Million from 2011 to 2022)

• Microcontrollers

• Integrated Circuits

• Sensors

• Discrete Power

• Others

By vehicle type ($ Million from 2011 to 2022)

• Small Cars

• Compact Cars

• Mid-Size Cars

• Large Cars

• SUV& Crossover

• MPV

• Pickup

• HCV

• Sports/Unclassified Vehicles

By application type ($ Million from 2011 to 2022)

• Powertrain

• Chassis

• Safety

• Networking/Communication

• Body Electronics

• Driver Information Systems

By Fuel type ($ Million from 2011 to 2022)

• Diesel

• Gasoline

• Others

By region ($ million from 2011 to 2022)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World

This report answers following 11 key questions:

Q. 1 What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the automotive semiconductor market by component type (Microcontrollers, Integrated Circuits, Sensors, Discrete power, and Others), vehicle type (Small Cars, Compact Cars, Mid-Size Cars, Large Cars, SUVs and Crossovers, MPVs, Pickups, HCV, and Sports/Unclassified), application type (Powertrain, Chassis, Safety, Networking/Communication, Body Electronics, and Driver Information Systems), fuel type (Diesel, Gasoline, and Others) and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q. 2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q. 3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers, challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material / product substitution?

Q.11. What M & A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what is its impact on the industry?