Oil and Gas Storage Market | Exceptional Growth Predicted in Upcoming Year 2018 to 2023

Pune, India, 19 April, 2018 /MRFR Press Release/- The oil and gas storage market is expected to grow over the CAGR of around 3.5% during the period 2018 to 2023.

Market Highlights

Oil and gas are increasingly stored to meet the growing demand for energy. Oil is stored in tankers and other stationary facilities so it can be transported over vast distances and regions to meet the demand. Gas, on the other hand needs to be stored underground in facilities such as depleted oil and gas fields, salt caverns and aquifers.

As the global oil and gas industry is increasingly witnessing a drop in oil prices, OPEC countries are increasingly storing their oil and natural gas products to make profit when the prices climb back.

Scope of the Report

This study provides an overview of the global oil and gas storage market, tracking two market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe,

Global Oil and Gas Storage Market, By Product Type

Oil

Natural Gas

Global Oil and Gas Storage Market, By Storage Type

Underground

Aboveground

Global Oil and Gas Storage Market, By Region

Europe

North America

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the world

Key Players

The major players operating in oil and gas storage market are Royal Vopak N.V. (Dutch), TechnipFMC plc (U.K.), Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (U.S.), Amec Foster Wheeler plc (UK), The Vitol Group (The Netherlands), WorleyParsons Limited (Australia), Niska Gas Storage Partners LLC(U.S.), Centrica plc (U.K.) and Chiyoda Corporation (Japan).

