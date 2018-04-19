OFFSHORE DECOMMISSIONING MARKET GLOBAL LEADER ANALYSIS REPORT 2018

Offshore decommissioning of aging oil and gas platforms, subsea wells, and related infrastructure is essential to safely remove the equipment used for oil or gas exploration and production, and dispose them at the end of their production. The process of decommissioning of offshore oil and gas platforms, is critical in terms of environmental protection concerns, as it has probable effects on the marine ecosystem, along with disposal of hazardous substances. Offshore decommissioning encompasses different activities for removal of installations, namely, project management, engineering and planning, permitting and regulatory compliance, platform preparation, well plugging and abandonment, conductor removal, mobilization and demobilization of derrick barges, platform removal, pipeline and power cable decommissioning, materials disposal, and site clearance.

The major players operating in this market, who have adopted these strategies are Tetra Technologies, Inc., (U.S.), BP P.L.C. (U.K.), Statoil ASA (Norway), DNV GL (Norway), TechnipFMC PLC (U.K.), AF Gruppen ASA (Norway), Ramboll Group A/S (Denmark), Aker Solutions ASA (Norway), Amec Foster Wheeler (U.K.), John Wood Group Plc. (Scotland), Claxton Engineering Services (U.K.), Allseas group SA (Switzerland) and DeepOcean Group (Netherlands).

