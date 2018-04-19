Mystery Rooms launched in Mumbai – Numero Uno attraction of Delhi now arrives in Mumbai

New Delhi, April 19, 2018: Mystery Rooms, India’s leading escape room adventure experience, today launched its first centre in Mumbai at Veera Desai Industrial Estate, Andheri West.

The escape gaming sensation comes to Mumbai with six exciting challenges, namely — Lockout – A Prison Break Challenge, Abduction – The Final Hour, Cabin In The Woods – The Murder Mystery, The Silent Legacy – A Story Untold, A Night in Bhangarh – The Mystery of a Cursed Fort and The Kon of Kohinoor – A Mission Impossible.

Speaking on the launch, Sapna Bhutani, CEO and Co-founder, Mystery Rooms said, “We introduced the concept of escape room adventure in India with our first centre in Delhi and since then have revolutionised how people spend their leisure time, and after launching in over 15 cities, we are delighted to be in Mumbai and bring the thrill & fun of escape gaming Mumbaikars.”

Mystery rooms was started in the year 2014 and has presence in over 15 cities at present. The company plans to expand its reach to 25 cities by 2019. In Delhi, Mystery Rooms is the number one attraction for friends, family, tourists and corporates.

About Mystery Rooms

Mystery Rooms is India’s first real-life escape gaming platform, providing a fun, thrilling, exciting & mysterious experience. Launched in September 2014 by Shikhir Bhutani, Sapna Bhutani and Prateek Panjwani, 3 adventure enthusiast and gaming geeks who came together to give their expertise and experience to introduce this pathbreaking concept.

The experience is available in 16 Indian cities such as New Delhi, Gurgaon, Mumbai, Bangalore, Ahmedabad, Ludhiana, Chandigarh, Chennai, Goa, Indore and Guwahati and plans of nationwide presence are on the anvil. Mystery Rooms offers interesting games such as, The Hurt Locker: A bomb defuse challenge, Lock Out: A prison break challenge, Abduction: A final hour and Cabin in the wood etc. Each game is a treat for the adventurous soul. The adventure can be experienced with a team of 2-8 people.

The team aims at releasing at least one new gaming track every few months to meet the demand. They are also welcoming offers from all the cities and working on collaborating with more people to grow the Mystery Rooms family in India and abroad. For more information, please visit www.mysteryrooms.in

About the Adventure Challenges

Lockout – A Prison Break Challenge: Wrongly convicted of a crime, you are held in a brutal, regimented prison environment. But now it’s time for you to break free! The Jailer and his mates are out for an hour to attend National Day Celebrations and this is the only opportunity to execute your escape plan!

Abduction – The Final Hour: You are an eminent personality of the country and have been kidnapped by a terrorist organization to blackmail the president for your release! Little do they know about your skills, you must plan and execute an escape plan before the president makes a compromise!

Cabin In The Woods – The Murder Mystery: You must enter an occult forest to uncover the secret behind the mysterious killings happening in the cursed woods and save the villagers. It is the ferocious beast, the witch or something else? Beware, no one returns from this atrocious place!

The Silent Legacy – A Story Untold: The legacy of your family is waiting for its worthy heir since years. Your ancestral house is all you know you got from your forefathers. Is it just this abandoned mansion or something else that old walls of this mansions is keeping safe for you? To claim you must prove your worth.. Are you the one?

A Night in Bhangarh – The Mystery of a Cursed Fort: As a group of curious adventure seekers, you plan an excursion to the home of supernatural to experience an encounter with the paranormal. Overlooking the warning from ASI you enter the Bhangarh fort during the sunset. Only a few steps in the fort and you realize you made a mistake! To survive, you must escape!

The Kon of Kohinoor – A Mission Impossible: Play a gang of thieves and plan that perfect robbery of the precious Kohinoor diamond kept under high security in a British museum.