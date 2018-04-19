Mobisoft Infotech launches Truck Pulse – A White Label On-Demand Truck Aggregator App Solution

Mobisoft Infotech, a leading logistics, and on-demand technology solutions provider has launched Truck Pulse, a white label truck aggregator platform solution for logistics startups and businesses. Through Truck Pulse, Mobisoft strives to be the preferred technology development partner for anyone planning to build their own on-demand truck marketplace platform that connects shippers and nearby truck drivers at the push of a button.
The trucking industry across the globe faces numerous challenges like inefficient fleet utilization, high brokerage fees, lost freight opportunities and cumbersome manual operations. By embracing on-demand technology, trucking businesses can smartly automate, streamline and grow their operations.
Truck Pulse has been designed and developed to tackle such challenges faced by the logistics and freight industry with a mobile-first technology approach. It provides an end-to-end technology solution to build and scale on-demand trucking platforms that seamlessly connect shippers and carriers.
Overview and Features
Truck Pulse offers a comprehensive truck dispatch software solution that includes native mobile apps (iOS and Android ) for shippers and truck drivers plus a powerful web-based panel to control the entire dispatch and fleet management operations from a central hub.
Key Highlights – Shipper App
- Quick load posting
- Feature to request and compare quotes from multiple drivers/carriers
- Simple, secure online payments
- Real-time tracking of shipments on a map
Key Highlights – Truck Driver App
- Browse load listings and place bids
- Receive instant job confirmation alerts
- Upload proof of delivery with signed receipts
- Location sharing for real-time tracking
- View payment reports and actionable analytics
Key Highlights – Admin Panel
- Real-time fleet tracking
- Shipper management
- Auto and manual dispatch modes
- Actionable reports powered by built-in analytics
Benefits of using Truck Pulse platform for on-demand truck app development
- Pre-built base solution to speed up the time to market and reduce development costs significantly.
- Open to customization for new features, enhancements, and integrations.
- Robust technology stack for high scalability and performance.
- Multi-currency and multi-language support to cater to regional markets.
How will Truck Pulse help trucking and logistics startups and businesses?
“With Truck Pulse, Mobisoft aims to expand, automate, optimize and grow logistics and transportation businesses, plus empower shippers and drivers. “, said Nitin Lahoti, Co-founder, Mobisoft Infotech
The Truck Pulse platform makes it possible for any entrepreneur/business with an on-demand logistics startup idea to get access to state-of-the-art technology in a single place and launch their own aggregator app in a timely and cost-effective manner. The platform has been designed to support multiple use cases around connecting logistics and transportation providers to service seekers whether it be B2B, B2C or P2P.
About Mobisoft Infotech
Mobisoft Infotech is a global software product development company, headquartered in Pune, India. The company has built deep domain expertise in on-demand app development technology by successfully shipping 30+ solutions for a diversified client base of startups and businesses across the globe.
Key Clients: Samsung, Tata Motors, Hyundai, GHSA, Avis, TaxiJet.
Some of their core strengths in the logistics, transportation and automotive domains include:
- Fleet management solution
- Telematics & infotainment integration
- White label taxi app development
- Connected car solution
- Android Auto and Apple CarPlay integration
- Auto sales enablement solution for car dealers
- Car accessories integration
- Car diagnosis solution (OBD integration)
- Driver behavior and safety solutions
- Vehicle recall solution
- Regulatory compliances implementation
- Custom GPS driven app implementation
- CR-3 crash reporting system
