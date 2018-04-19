Mobisoft Infotech launches Truck Pulse – A White Label On-Demand Truck Aggregator App Solution

Mobisoft Infotech, a leading logistics, and on-demand technology solutions provider has launched Truck Pulse, a white label truck aggregator platform solution for logistics startups and businesses. Through Truck Pulse, Mobisoft strives to be the preferred technology development partner for anyone planning to build their own on-demand truck marketplace platform that connects shippers and nearby truck drivers at the push of a button.

The trucking industry across the globe faces numerous challenges like inefficient fleet utilization, high brokerage fees, lost freight opportunities and cumbersome manual operations. By embracing on-demand technology, trucking businesses can smartly automate, streamline and grow their operations.

Truck Pulse has been designed and developed to tackle such challenges faced by the logistics and freight industry with a mobile-first technology approach. It provides an end-to-end technology solution to build and scale on-demand trucking platforms that seamlessly connect shippers and carriers.

Overview and Features

Watch solution video

Truck Pulse offers a comprehensive truck dispatch software solution that includes native mobile apps (iOS and Android ) for shippers and truck drivers plus a powerful web-based panel to control the entire dispatch and fleet management operations from a central hub.

Key Highlights – Shipper App

Quick load posting

Feature to request and compare quotes from multiple drivers/carriers

Simple, secure online payments

Real-time tracking of shipments on a map

Key Highlights – Truck Driver App

Browse load listings and place bids

Receive instant job confirmation alerts

Upload proof of delivery with signed receipts

Location sharing for real-time tracking

View payment reports and actionable analytics

Key Highlights – Admin Panel

Real-time fleet tracking

Shipper management

Auto and manual dispatch modes

Actionable reports powered by built-in analytics

Benefits of using Truck Pulse platform for on-demand truck app development

Pre-built base solution to speed up the time to market and reduce development costs significantly.

Open to customization for new features, enhancements, and integrations.

Robust technology stack for high scalability and performance.

Multi-currency and multi-language support to cater to regional markets.

How will Truck Pulse help trucking and logistics startups and businesses?

“With Truck Pulse, Mobisoft aims to expand, automate, optimize and grow logistics and transportation businesses, plus empower shippers and drivers. “, said Nitin Lahoti, Co-founder, Mobisoft Infotech

The Truck Pulse platform makes it possible for any entrepreneur/business with an on-demand logistics startup idea to get access to state-of-the-art technology in a single place and launch their own aggregator app in a timely and cost-effective manner. The platform has been designed to support multiple use cases around connecting logistics and transportation providers to service seekers whether it be B2B, B2C or P2P.

About Mobisoft Infotech

Mobisoft Infotech is a global software product development company, headquartered in Pune, India. The company has built deep domain expertise in on-demand app development technology by successfully shipping 30+ solutions for a diversified client base of startups and businesses across the globe.

Key Clients: Samsung, Tata Motors, Hyundai, GHSA, Avis, TaxiJet.

Some of their core strengths in the logistics, transportation and automotive domains include:

Fleet management solution

Telematics & infotainment integration

White label taxi app development

Connected car solution

Android Auto and Apple CarPlay integration

Auto sales enablement solution for car dealers

Car accessories integration

Car diagnosis solution (OBD integration)

Driver behavior and safety solutions

Vehicle recall solution

Regulatory compliances implementation

Custom GPS driven app implementation

CR-3 crash reporting system

SOURCE Mobisoft Infotech