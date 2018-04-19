Medical Device Packaging Market: Shares and Strategies For Key Industry Players by 2023

A latest report has been added to the wide database of Medical Device Packaging Market by Infinium Global Research. This report studies the Medical Device Packaging Market by material (paper, plastic, paperboard), by packaging type (trays, bags, pouches, clamshell packs) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. Medical Device Packaging Market provides opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape, latest trends, and product offerings of the major companies in the Medical Device Packaging Market. According to the report the global medical device packaging market is projected to grow with a CAGR between 5.8% and 6.3% from 2017 to 2023.

Market Insights

The report identified that the medical device packaging market is driven by factors such as, growing importance of medical device packaging to prevent counterfeiting of medical devices, growing demand for implantable devices, and technological advancements and innovative packaging methods in medical device packaging. On the other hand, the restraining factors identified in the study include stringent regulations in developed economies, and requirement of huge initial capital investment. Increasing sales of medical consumables and emergence of the pharmaceutical industry in the Asia Pacific and Latin America provide opportunity for major players in the emerging and developing economies. Improving the awareness about medical device packaging for products among physicians and public in non-developed markets is a challenge for the major players to expand further during the forecast period.

Segments Covered:

The report segments the medical device packaging market on the basis of material, packaging type and region. The market size of each segment has been provided in terms of value (USD). The market segmentation by packaging type includes trays, bags, pouches, clamshell packs and others. The market segments by material include paper, plastic, paperboard and others.

Geographic Coverage and Analysis:

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2017 – 2023.North America is the key consumer of the medical device packaging products in the global market. In 2016, this region accounted for over 32% share in the global market. Moreover, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period. High demand from countries such as Japan, India and South Korea are likely to drive the growth in the Asia-pacific medical device packaging market. Moreover, emerging economies across APAC region expected to be a factor for growth during forecast period.

Companies Profiled:

The companies covered in the report include Amcor Limited, Bemis Company Inc., Chesapeake Limited, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Klöckner Pentaplast Group, 3M Company, WestRock Company, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, and Oliver Healthcare Packaging.

