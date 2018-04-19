LEONARDO® DUAL by biolitec®: First medical laser for multifunctional applications in minimally invasive therapies

Jena, April 19th, 2018 – The unique medical laser system LEONARDO® DUAL consists of lasers with 45 watt, 100 watt and 200 watt power ranges. These lasers are the most versatile medical lasers available for medical la-ser treatments, offering a variety of tissue interactions – for open and for endoscopic procedures with contact or non-contact delivery options. The possibility to use two wavelengths in one compact, mobile and space-saving laser system constitutes a clear benefit for the user, just as the multidisciplinary use of the lasers and the low-maintenance. Each wavelength can be individually selected or blended together to offer the desired tissue effects, such as incision, excision, vaporization, hemostasis and coagulation of soft tissue. All of the lasers are equipped with the two wavelengths of 980 nm and 1470 nm, which can be continuously used during the treatment.

The new LEONARDO® DUAL series lasers are suitable for minimally invasive procedures in phlebology, proctology, urology, gynecology, orthopedics, thoracic surgery, pneumology, ENT and aesthetic surgery. As the lasers feature not only a wavelength of 980 nm but also of 1470 nm, they are also ideally suited for the use in phlebology. The laser procedure with a wavelength of 1470 nm minimizes any post-operative inflammatory pain and bruising, due to a 400 times greater absorption coefficient in water compared to 810 nm lasers targeting hemoglobin. In addition, an easy-to-use system for a significantly improved treatment outcome is provided by means of the radial (360°) emission of the patented ELVeS® Radial® 2ring fiber.

The ELVeS® Radial® 2ring fiber splits the energy in two phases, which leads to an effective closure of the vein. By avoiding perforation of the vein wall and associated thermal irritation of the surrounding tissue, post-operative pain is minimized. The ELVeS® Radial® 2ring slim fiber was especially designed for the treatment of superficial venous reflux on perforator veins and small saphenous veins.

With the biolitec® therapies FiLaC® (Fistula-tract Laser Closure for anal fistulae), SiLaC (Sinus Pilonidalis treatment) and LHP® (LaserHemorrhoidoPlasty for hemorrhoids) for proctology, biolitec® introduced a new innovative minimally invasive method, where the diseased tissue is irradiated from the inside with the laser energy and thus gently destroyed.

Also part of the family and suitable for varicose vein treatment is the LEONARDO® Mini 1470 nm. Weighing only 900 grams, this device can be used mobile in the established treatment methods of biolitec® for venous diseases and other medical treatments. Besides the lasers, biolitec® provides a wide range of accessories and offers suitable fibers with specific characteristics that are perfectly coordinated with versatile therapeutic areas and the respective application, due to continuous research and development.

If you are interested in presentations or congresses on the subject of minimally invasive medical laser therapies by biolitec®, please have a look at our website www.biolitec.com (section Company/Events).