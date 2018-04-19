Label Free Detection Market By Technology (2016–2021)

Label Free Detection Market was worth USD 1.28 billion in 2016 and estimated to be growing at a CAGR of 11.99%, to reach USD 2.25 billion by 2021. From the onset of discover of drugs label-free technologies have been used for the detecting as well as characterising molecular interactions. The implementation of automated systems, increased sensitivity and the development of modern technologies have recently broadened the use of label-free methods from primary screening through to mechanism-of-action studies in lead optimisation. Label-free technologies have made enormous progress in recent years and have generated wealth well beyond the simple sales figures associated with the instruments themselves, by enabling drug development and research in the life sciences.

.The prominent features of Label Free Detection involve scientists being able to study primary cell types along with the endogenous receptors in cell lines. Both grant access to receptors in several natural states. The data gathered from Label Free Detection technologies is albeit a bit complex but provides a better reflection of the target biology. Recent advances in the label free instruments industry offer improved cost, efficiency, higher levels of sensitivity as well as sophisticated data analysis.

With the implementation of label free technologies, a plethora of cells can be used as targets for analysis. Since the need for labels is no longer there as the name suggests, there is no need for genetic manipulation of cells. This ensures that the response recorded by the researcher is as authentic as it can get as the cell’s physiological activity is uncontaminated. Other advantages of label free technologies include decreased costs, decreased instrument sizes as well as higher value for money capital. As for the constraints of using label free technologies, it is a known fact that the technology is relatively new and still in its preliminary stages. The deconvolution of the high content data is another added challenge that is faced by the industry.

The Global Label Free Detection market is broadly classified into Consumables (Biosensor Chips and Microplates) and Instruments on the basis of product type. Furthermore, based on application they are classified into Binding Kinetics, Binding Thermodynamics, Endogenous Receptor Detection, Hit Confirmation and Lead Generation. Based on technology used, they are classified into Bio-layer Interferometry(BLI), Cellular Dielectric Spectroscopy, Optical Waveguide Grating Technology(OWG) and Surface Plasmon Resonance(SPR). Based on geography, the global market is analysed under various regions namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa. The Label Free Detection Market is dominated by North America in 2016 with the region accounting for 38% of the overall market share. North America was followed next in line by Europe and Asia-Pacific. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow rapidly in the coming years as is evident from the high CAGR value for the region.

Some of the major companies dominating the market, by their products and services include Ametek, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., BiOptix, Corning, Inc., Danaher Corporation, General Electric Corporation, Pall Corporation, PerkinElmer, all based in U.S and Attana AB from Sweden as well as Roche based in Switzerland.

