Quick Specs

• The Hamilton Khaki Field Automatic H70505733 Men’s Watch gets the mechanical, automatic calibre H-30 movement. Its base is an ETA 2824-2, a tried and tested workhorse within the ETA range. Hamilton modified it to store 80 hours of power in its fully coiled mainspring! Aesthetic modifications include a personalized rotor and a tank-like build.

• Water resistant to 50m which is okay for swamps and marshlands. Go swimming in the river, don’t dive too deep. Change the handcrafted genuine leather band to a urethane strap with steel buckle closures for added security. The original strap is, however, one of the best stock leather straps that ever came with a watch. An impeccable construction and finishing makes this thick strap extremely comfortable, designed to show minimum wear and tear even after a prolonged usage.

• Full, stainless steel built makes the Hamilton Khaki Field Automatic H70505733 Men’s Watch tough for the outdoors. The case has beautifully brushed sides. Its edges have been expertly bevelled and polished. The bezel too receives the same treatment.

• Anti-reflective sapphire crystal above and below. Makes viewing time under the Sun a pleasant experience. The back-window shows the movement.

• Black dial brings a pro-look. The Hamilton Khaki Field Automatic H70505733 Men’s Watch moves into your office with an easy yet strong ardour. Among all the nice padding strewn across the Internet, this high-end offering from Hamilton Mens Watch makes way to the distinct classes.

From a wearer’s standpoint

Its design is reason enough to make you pull the trigger. Flawless symmetry amidst three different textures playing with the light on matte and concentric patterns. The textures run in three different circles, laid along the dial and two of them separated by the time-telling tracks. The middle portion of the watch is a rich, matt finish, adding a sense of depth when light falls upon it. The syringe hands are typical to field watches – to be true – they are sword-hands with a syringe tip for each! The fill of Superluminal lume brings a bright, extended glow in dark and in low light to the hands as well as to the pip markers just behind the numerals. The arrow-shaped seconds-hand is a really long one with a beautiful, red tip; which again opens the avenue towards sporting a racing strap on the Hamilton Khaki Field Automatic H70505733 Men’s Watch with a red contrast stitching! Its sport identity takes over while field takes some rest.

Bottom Line: Iconic especially among the mechanical automatic field-watch sub-segment, the Hamilton Khaki Field Automatic Men’s Watch has everything in perfect order and form, everything that it offers. It’s design to its functionality – everything is so well done it becomes worthy of high appreciation!