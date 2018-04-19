Gas generator market Expecting Revolutionary Growth of 8% CAGR | Forecast 2018-2023

Pune, India, April 19, 2018 /MRFR Press Release/- The Gas Generator market is expected to grow over the CAGR of more than 8% during the period 2018 to 2023.

Market Highlights

Gas Generator is a device normally used in engineering that generates electricity by utilizing the chemical energy from a gaseous fuel medium. The increasing acceptance of gas generators around all the end-users is immensely contributing towards the growing demand of gas generator. The gradual downfall in internal oil & gas prices has created a huge potential for gas generator market to grow in forecast period.

The growing need for uninterrupted power supply during power outages and power failure has boosted the adoption of gas generator in all major sectors. Phenomenal growth in healthcare infrastructure, rising demand for data centers & IT facilities and rapid urbanization in developing countries are driving the global gas generator market. However, limited power generation capacity, high maintenance & operating cost and rise in transmission & distribution expenditure may hinder the global gas generator market.

Get Sample report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/gas-generator-market-4364

Market Research Analysis

> 300 kW power capacity gas generator is expected to grow at the fastest rate

Currently, the market is experiencing strong demand for generators with capacity less than 300 kW and above 1 MW. Generators with capacity less than 300 kW are primarily used in small-scale industries where the total load is less and the operation is of short timeline. The demand for these category of generators is likely to come from emerging industries in the developing nations such as, China and India, as these countries are the center of small cost-driven businesses who are slowing grasping market. Also, the growing power outage rates in this countries have certainly increased the demand for gas generators.

Scope of the Report

This study provides an overview of the global gas generator market, tracking two market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global gas generator market by its power capacity, by end-user, by regions.

Browse Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/4364

By Power Capacity

> 300 kW

301 kW-1 MW

< 1 MW

By End-User

Residential

Commercial & Industrial

Utility

By Regions

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World

Key Players

The key players of global gas generator market are APR Energy (USA), Siemens Ltd. (Germany), General Electric Company (USA), Aggreko plc (U.K), Toshiba Corporation (Japan), Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), Hyosung Corporation (South Korea), Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (India) and Perkins Engines Company Limited (U.K).

Enquiry Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/4364

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

For more information:

Market Research Future

Phone: +13393686938

Mail: sales@marketresearchfuture.com