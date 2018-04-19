Durapanel Offers High-Quality Flat Pack Homes in New Zealand

Flat pack homes may be the solution to New Zealand’s housing crisis. Durapanel provides high-quality flat pack homes that allow for cost savings and a greener, safer and faster construction process.

[Awanui, 19/4/2018] Dedicated to building smart homes for New Zealanders, Durapanel offers flat pack homes — prefabricated houses that come at a fraction of a traditional home’s building time and costs. The company manufactures the main structural components off-site in a factory, delivers the prefabricated homes and builds them onsite.

Affordable and innovative, flat pack homes can be the solution to the country’s housing crisis.

Housing Crisis in New Zealand

Habitat for Humanity New Zealand reports that the country is facing several housing issues, including unaffordability and overcrowding. In 2013, only 63 percent owned a home, a significant drop from 76 percent in 1990. Additionally, about 10 percent of New Zealanders live in overcrowded homes.

A recent survey revealed that Auckland ranked 347 out of 360 cities in terms of affordability of houses. Lower North, meanwhile, is at 248. Moreover, rent and house prices in the country have increased over the last two decades, at a rate much faster than incomes. The Habitat for Humanity says that an average house costs about six to eight times higher than the average household income.

Flat Pack Homes from Durapanel

Durapanel’s flat pack homes allow for greater cost savings, as well as a faster construction than a traditional home. The company builds houses in a factory, which minimises disruption and maximises efficiency. Then, it delivers them to the site where it is quickly erected. This construction method makes the building process safer, greener and faster. It also allows for minimal waste.

Although quick, the construction doesn’t compromise the house’s quality. Through CNC technology, the home’s panels are processed to the exact specifications for each project. The panels then arrive with their surfaces pre-primed, allowing for rapid onsite assembly. Builders can then start with the interior finishing immediately.

With easy, safe, and affordable flat pack homes, homebuilding becomes easier with Durapanel.

About Durapanel

Durapanel has been providing flat pack homes in New Zealand since 1994. The company subscribes to a culture of continuous improvement, striving for new developments and focusing on long-term solutions. It aims to make building easier for New Zealand homeowners and builders.

For more information, visit https://www.durapanel.co.nz/.