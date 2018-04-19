Disposable Plates Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 5.9% Through 2017-2027

Future Market Insights presents a value and volume analysis along with strategic insights on the adoption of disposable plates in various regions across the globe. The report titled “Disposable Plates Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012-2016) and Opportunity Assessment (2017-2027)” covers a holistic angle of the global marketplace for disposable plates with the help of a detailed market segmentation. The research report also discusses the various opportunities for manufacturers of disposable plates, trends influencing the global market, drivers fuelling the growth of the global disposable plates market and restraints that have a negative impact on the global market for disposable plates. Along with market analysis from 2012-2016 and current market scenario (in 2017), the report also reflects key forecast highlights along with insight-based recommendations for the next 10 years (2017-2027).

Global Disposable Plates Market: Competitive Scenario

The global disposable plates market research report profiles several key players dealing with the manufacturing of disposable plates. Key companies such as Georgia-Pacific LLC, Huhtamaki Oyj, Pactiv Llc, Dart Container Corporation, D&W Fine Pack Llc, Hotpack Group, Jinhua Lansin Commodity Co., Ltd., Seow Khim Polythelene Co Pte Ltd., HOSTI GmbH, NUPIK – FLO U.K. Ltd., Poppies Europe Ltd., Fast Plast A/S, Dopla Spa, Ckf Inc., Duni AB, Be Green Packaging Llc, Polar Plastic Ltd., Genpak Llc and Vegware Ltd., are profiled in this research report.

Global Disposable Plates Market: Forecast Highlights

According to the analytical and extensive research study on disposable plates, the global market is expected to witness robust growth in the years to follow. The global disposable plates market is projected to register a high value CAGR of 5.9% throughout the period of forecast and is estimated to reach a valuation of more than US$ 6 Bn by the end of the year of assessment from a value of around US$ 3.5 Bn in 2017.

Global Disposable Plates Market: Segmental Snapshot

The global disposable plates market is segmented on the basis of product type, design, sales channel and region.

By product type , the plastic plates segment is expected to lead the global market with a high market valuation and market share. The other segment in this category is projected to grow at a high value CAGR throughout the period of forecast.

By design , the plain segment is the largest with a market value of more than US$ 2 Bn in 2017. However, the compartment segment is gaining high traction and is projected to grow at a higher rate than the plain segment in the coming years and is estimated to reach a significant valuation by the end of the year of assessment.

By sales channel , the B2B segment is the largest and is expected to dominate the global market. By the end of the year of assessment it is expected to reach a value higher than US$ 4,900 Mn and is projected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period.

By region, North America is anticipated to show high market attractiveness. The disposable plates market in this region is expected to reach a valuation of around US$ 1,800 Mn by the end of the year of assessment. The disposable plates market in Asia Pacific excluding Japan is expected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period.

Global Disposable Plates Market: Dynamics Influencing Growth

There are several factors impacting revenue growth of the market. Growth driving aspects include growth of home delivery and online food service platforms, increasing demand for laminated paper plates, convenience and cost effectiveness of disposable plates, rising preference for ease in usage and hygiene, effective performance with respect to carrying a wide range of cold and hot food items, and substantial institutional sales through high demand from food service outlets.

Factors such as low production capacities of plastic disposable plate manufacturers in several regions, health concerns and increasing awareness among consumers regarding environment health, strict regulations owing to rising impact on environment, and shrinking profit margins owing to high competition are hampering the growth of the global disposable plates market.