Current Trends in Reusable Water Bottle Market with Future Scope Analysis

A latest report has been added to the wide database of Reusable Water Bottle Market by Infinium Global Research. This report studies the Reusable Water Bottle Market by material (polymer, metal, glass, silicone), by distribution network (supermarket/hypermarket, convenience stores, online sales) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. Reusable Water Bottle Market provides opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape, latest trends, and product offerings of the major companies in the Reusable Water Bottle Market. Global reusable water bottle market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.0% over the forecast period 2017 to 2023.

Segments Covered

The reusable water bottle market is segmented on the basis of material, distribution network. The segmentation on the basis of material covers polymer, metal, glass and silicone. On the basis of distribution network the market is segmented as supermarket/hypermarket, convenience stores, online sales and others.

Geographic Coverage

The regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. North America region covers the country markets such as U.S., Canada, and Mexico. Furthermore Europe includes the country markets such as Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and rest of Europe. The Asia-Pacific region covers the analysis of countries such as china japan India Australia/new Zealand and rest of APAC. Among the geographies North America is expected to be the largest market for reusable water bottle market over the forecast period 2017 to 2023. Furthermore Asia-Pacific “is expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period.

Companies Covered

The companies covered in the report include, Camelbak Products LLC, Klean Kanteen, Contigo, Sigg, Aquasana, Hydaway, Bulletin Bottle, Thermos LLC, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Flaska D.D

Table of Contents:

1.Report Overview

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Research Methods

1.3 Research Approaches

2.Executive Summary

3.Reusable Water Bottle Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.3 Drivers

3.4 Restraints

3.5 Opportunities

3.6 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.7 IGR – Growth Matrix Analysis

3.8 Competitive Landscape in Global Reusable Water Bottle Market

4.Global Reusable Water Bottle Market by Material

4.1 Polymer

4.2 Metal

4.3 Glass

4.4 Silicone

5.Global Reusable Water Bottle Market by Distribution Network

5.1 Supermarket/Hypermarket

5.2 Independent Stores

5.3 Online Sales

5.4 Others

6.Global Reusable Water Bottle Market by Region

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Reusable Water Bottle Market by Material

6.1.2 North America Reusable Water Bottle Market by Distribution Network

6.1.3 North America Reusable Water Bottle Market by Country

6.2 Europe

6.2.1 Europe Reusable Water Bottle Market by Material

6.2.2 Europe Reusable Water Bottle Market by Distribution Network

6.2.3 Europe Reusable Water Bottle Market by Country

6.3 Asia-Pacific

6.3.1 Asia-Pacific Reusable Water Bottle Market by Material

6.3.2 Asia-Pacific Reusable Water Bottle Market by Distribution Network

6.3.3 Asia-Pacific Reusable Water Bottle Market by Country

6.4 Rest of the World

6.4.1 Rest of the World Reusable Water Bottle Market by Material

6.4.2 Rest of the World Reusable Water Bottle Market by Distribution Network

6.4.3 Rest of the World Reusable Water Bottle Market by Sub-region

7.Company Profiles

7.1 Camelbak Products LLC

7.2 Klean Kanteen

7.3 Contigo

7.4 Sigg

7.5 Aquasana Inc

7.6 Hydaway

7.7 Bulletin Bottle

7.8 Thermos LLC

7.9 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

7.10 Flaska D.D.