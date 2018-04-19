ChinWon Biotech Introduces Stachyose as a Functional Oligosaccharide for Treatment of Several Stomach Diseases

Xi’an City, China, March 18, 2018 – People suffering from frequent stomach and intestinal diseases can now rely on a natural product introduced by Xi’an ChinWon Biotech Inc. This is a type of non-reducing oligosaccharides that naturally occurs in several vegetables and legumes. Available in the form of a fine powder, Stachyose can prove highly effective in the treatment of diseases like constipation and diarrhea.

According to the spokesperson of the company, they produce this herbal product in the form of a powder that is soluble in water and which one can consume easily to witness its benefits. It tastes fresh and is slightly sweet, because of the presence of 25% sucrose in it. The spokesperson reveals that they extract it without using any chemical solvent, and thus it is safe and healthy for the human consumption.

Research has proved that this natural prebiotics has several health benefits, such as protecting the intestinal tract and maintaining the micro-ecological balance of the intestine. It can also improve immunity and can delay the aging process. Several health journals have reported that it can also improve the absorption of nutrients, such as Vitamin B1, Vitamin B6, folic acid, calcium and magnesium, in the intestine. Besides strengthening the intestine, it also works to protect the liver of humans. The non-reducing oligosaccharides can control the metabolic functions of several types of enzymes in the intestine for the excretion of toxins and other harmful elements and this reduces the load of the liver and protects it.

The spokesperson reveals that ChinWon Biotech is the leader in the production of this functional oligosaccharide that also helps in lowering the blood pressure by restricting the synthesis of cholesterol. Besides, it works wonders to help absorb water in the intestine to ease constipation and expedite the excretion process. This natural product has a lot of health benefits. One can learn more about it by visiting the website http://www.chinwonbio.com.

About Xi’an ChinWon Biotech Inc.

Xi’an ChinWon Biotech Inc, founded in 2009, is located in the Shaan Xi Province, China, which is close to big Mountain “Qinling”, a rich source of a variety of herbs with natural water. Besides taking full advantage of local abundant plant resources and natural water, ChinWon holds the innovative technologies of plant extract and synthesis process, equipped with own lab and research center to make all the products pure and effective. All ingredients contain the lowest content of heavy metals, and fully meet the requirement of USP/ BP /EP standard, widely applied in pharmaceutical, food & beverages, cosmetics, Nutraceuticals, daily chemical and agricultural chemical industries.

