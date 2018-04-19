CAST’s Maintenance Services Help Extend the Lifespan of GNSS Simulation Products

CAST offers maintenance services that cover the hardware and software components of simulation products to help clients protect their investments.

[Tewksbury, 4/19/2018] World-class simulation systems have been at the heart of CAST’s services for more than 35 years. The company offers powerful, accurate GNSS/INS simulators that support critical military, government, and commercial endeavors.

Apart from its commendable product lineup, the GNSS/INS simulators provider also offers comprehensive maintenance services, which help clients get the most from their simulators.

GNSS Simulator Capabilities

A GNSS simulator is a hefty investment, especially because it improves navigational operations by leaps and bounds. Simulation is, in fact, preferred over testing actual GNSS signals in a live environment since workers can quantify and repeat the effects in a controlled setting. Moreover, they can manipulate the date, time, and location without leaving the laboratory.

Simulators can model the motion of vehicles carrying GNSS receivers instead of moving the equipment being tested. Moreover, workers can test the effects of various environmental factors, such as atmospheric conditions, antenna characteristics, and obscurations. Lastly, simulators can determine how the equipment would perform in case of signal errors.

With powerful capabilities, GNSS simulators need to be well-taken care of to ensure many years of service.

Maintenance Services from CAST

Apart from supplying powerful simulators, CAST also offers comprehensive maintenance services. Its products come with a one-year warranty that covers hardware protection and software updates. These keep the simulation products up-to-date.

Once the year is up, clients can extend the warranty by signing up for CAST’s regular maintenance services. Under the program, the engineering team evaluates the system, diagnoses problems, makes necessary repairs, and upgrades the software.

With CAST’s maintenance services, clients reduce downtime because the company repairs failures quickly. Clients also increase their productivity because maintenance speeds up processors and improves storage devices. CAST’s maintenance services help clients make the most of their GNSS simulators.

About CAST

CAST has built a reputation for world-class GNSS/INS simulation products among major military and commercial clients. Its engineers create and continually improve powerful and accurate aviation testing tools. It also offers training programs, upgrades, and maintenance and repair services.

For more information, visit https://castnav.com.