Burnley VS Chelsea prediction English Premier League

English Premier League — Match Time：4/20/2018 02:45 Friday (GMT+8)

—

Burnley: Does a throw to the top six ( Recent Form: W W W W W )

Burnley seemed to be able to play the season calmly. The Clarets have increased their lead over Leicester City in the past few weeks and managed to win 2-1 against The Foxes last weekend in a single game. After only six minutes of play, Chris Wood made the 1-0 on Turf Moor on behalf of Burnley and from a corner Kevin Long was again accurate for The Clarets a few minutes later. Then there was a hero role for goalkeeper Nick Pope, because the English goalkeeper rejected Leicester’s one after another. Pope was passed by Jamie Vardy in the 72nd minute, but at Burnley they owed it entirely to their goalkeeper that three points were taken on Saturday. On Sunday saw Sean Dyche that Arsenal lost 2-1 to Newcastle United and at Burnley they can now pass Arsenal on the rankings. A five-point gap was unlikely to have been bridged, but Burnley’s victory over Leicester and the loss of Arsenal meant that the gap between The Clarets and the London club was only two points. Since Arsenal will focus entirely on the diptych with Altético Madrid in the coming weeks, there is a good chance that Arsenal will lose some points and that is what Burnley has to use. In addition, Burnley must visit Arsenal on the second to last day and the season of The Clarets has gone well beyond expectations, but if Burnley finishes in the top six, then this is an unforgettable season for Dyche and his team.

Chelsea: It almost went wrong against Southampton ( Recent Form: L D L D W )

At Chelsea they thought a few weeks ago that Arsenal The Blues was on the heels, but Arsenal recently lost a lot of points and at Chelsea they know what to catch. With a win in the last four league game, the form of Chelsea is not great, but the lead over Arsenal has already risen to six points. Antonio Conte would never have signed for fifth place with Chelsea prior to this season, but a fifth place and qualification for the Europa League this season proved to be the most achievable for Chelsea. The backlog at number four Tottenham Hotspur is already seven points and Chelsea never manages to make up such a deficit in the last Premier League-games of this season. The Blues can still win the FA Cup this season. This weekend the semi-final against Southampton will be on the program at Wembley and given the relegation worries of Southampton and the selection that Conte has, Chelsea just has to qualify for the final. Last weekend, Chelsea also played against Southampton and The Blues almost got surprised at St. Mary’s Stadium. After an hour of playing football, Chelsea trailed 2-0 against Southampton and it was supersub Olivier Giroud who tilted the game. The Frenchman made the tying goal, then saw how Eden Hazard made the equalizer and Giroud was responsible for the 2-3. It was for Giroud his first Premier League goals in the shirt of Chelsea after his departure in the winter break to The Blues and Giroud is now with nineteen goals after Jermain Defoe with 24 hits the player with the most goals as substitute.

THE BETTING VERDICT:

After all, the guys from Dyche will be very motivated to keep the three points on Turf Moor this week. If Burnley wants to pass number five Arsenal on the rankings, points must be taken when Chelsea comes to visit. At Chelsea, they might be more interested in the Sunday cup match than at Burnley-out. Perhaps Conte is even choosing to save a number of players against Burnley. Since The Clarets manage to make every opponent difficult this season on Turf Moor and also play for something I go for the Burnley +0.5.

Burnley VS Chelsea

Pick: Burnley 0.5

