Anti-counterfeit packaging Market Global Industry Review 2018 To 2023

Anti-counterfeit Packaging Market Information by Technology (Barcode, Labels, RFID, Holograms, and others), by End-users (Healthcare, Food & Beverages, Consumer goods, Apparel, Automotive, and others) and by Region – Forecast to 2027

Market Scenario

The market for Anti-counterfeit Packaging is rapidly growing due to increased health risks with growing population along with government regulations to eliminate counterfeit products. There is an increased demand for hygienic packaging in both the food and healthcare products, which is a key driver for Anti-counterfeit Packaging.

Segments

On the basis of technology, market is segmented as barcode, labels, RFID, holograms, and others. On the basis of end-users it is segmented as healthcare, food & beverages, consumer goods, apparel, automotive, and others. Market has also been segmented on the basis of region into North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Regional Analysis of Anti-counterfeit Packaging Market

Asia-Pacific dominates the Anti-counterfeit Packaging Market with its fastest growing market worldwide. It is due to the rising demand as such counterfeit practices are more prevalent in this region. It induces the need for Anti-counterfeit packaging for food and health products. Asia-Pacific will expandover the forecast period. It is followed by North America.

Key Players

The key players of Anti-counterfeit Packaging Market report include Avery Dennison Corporation, Alien Technology Corp., CCL Industries Inc., AlpVision SA, 3M Company, Sicpa Holding SA., DuPont De Nemours and Company, Zebra Technologies Corporation, Savi Technology, Inc., Catalent Pharma Solution Inc, Authentix, Inc., TraceLink Inc., Essentra PLC, Impinj Inc., and Inksure Technologies.

Information Source @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/anti-counterfeit-packaging-market-1227