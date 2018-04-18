Worldwide Tea Market Share, Size, Trend, Key Players Updates and Global Analysis, 2022

Market Overview:

Tea is an aromatic beverage generally prepared by pouring boiling water over tea leaves or by boiling tea leaf/powder along with sugar and milk as per consumer’s preference. Tea ranks two with respect to beverage consumed. People usually consume tea on daily basis during breakfast and evening snacks. Moreover, huge employment opportunities created by the tea industry which includes tea plantation, tea processing units etc. and the growing demand of green tea which is consumed for weight loss, beauty & skin treatments is estimated to fuel the growth of the tea market in the future. Globally, increasing demand for hot beverages is expected to boost the demand for tea by 6% which has started since 2016 and is expected to continue till 2022. The demand for green tea and fruit tea is increasing as compared to other types of tea. China, Sir Lanka, Kenya, India and U.A.E are top 5 major exporters of tea.

Segment Analysis:

Tea market has been segmented on the basis of following things:

Packaging which comprises of loose, tea-bag, instant, bottled & canned, and others.

Type is segmented into black tea, white tea, green tea, flowering tea, oolong tea, herbal & fruit tea, decaf tea and others.

Form is segmented into powder, leaf and others.

Distribution channel consists of retailers, supermarkets, e-commerce and others.

Study Objectives of Tea Market:

Deep dive study of market segments and sub-segments

To estimate and forecast market size by packaging, type, form, distribution channel and region.

Studying market dynamics including trends in supply and demand of tea product

Doing the region level market analysis and forecast of the market in following regions which includes North America, Europe, Asia and other parts of the world

Analyzing critical stages of value chain and supply chain of tea product

Understanding the competitive structure of the market as well as product status of the same.

Doing detail competitive strategy analysis about key stakeholders in the market

Analysis of past market trends and technologies along with current government regulatory requirements

Key Players:

Key players in the tea market are Lipton (U.K.), Tetley (England), Twinings (U.K.), Tata Tea Limited (India), Typhoo (U.K.), Wissotzky Tea (Israel), Akbar Tea (Sri Lanka), and Nestle (Switzerland)

Regional Analysis:

The global tea market is segmented into these following regions North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific along with rest of the world (RoW). Among these Asia Pacific region is dominating the tea market followed by Europe. Growing popularity of hot beverages globally is driving the demand of tea. Increasing globalization and awareness about health benefits of various types of tea is increasing in countries like India and China which has contributed in the global demand of tea.

Intended Audience:

Tea manufacturers, Beverage industry, Agriculture industry, Retailers and wholesalers, E-commerce companies, Traders and importers and exporters

The tea market is segmented under the following regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

U.K.

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Australia

Singapore

Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the world