Tungsten carbide Market 2018 Global Industry Analysis by Top Key Players Focusing on Industry Growth Strategies and Upcoming Trends 2025

Synopsis of Tungsten carbide Market

Tungsten carbide is a chemical compound containing both tungsten and carbon atoms in equal parts. Tungsten carbide is generally a grey powder in its basic form but has the ability to be pressed and formed into different shapes depending upon its use in the end user industries. The properties such as high tensile strength, durability and abrasion resistance finds its application in many end user industries. Moreover, the advantages coupled with its cost effectiveness makes them suitable and its major applications includes automobiles, mining & construction, oil & gas, defense, and electrical & electronics among others.

Regional Analysis:

The tungsten carbide market is segmented across five regions: Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Among these, Asia Pacific holds a major share of the market and is expected to be a dominant market with an encouraging CAGR during the forecast period. The rapid growth of industries and urbanization is fuelling the growth of tungsten carbide in the developing countries of Asia Pacific. Moreover, the favorable government regulation in the region has attracted many industry players to enter the lucrative market of Asia Pacific which in turn is fuelling the market growth. Furthermore, the presence of most populated countries such as India and China, has augmented the oil and gas related activities to meet its growing energy requirement which in turn significantly driving the demand for tungsten carbide in the oil and gas industry. China, India and Japan are the largest consumers of tungsten carbide in this region. North America is another dominant region in the market of tungsten carbide. The developed end user industries such as construction, transportation and electronics among others are significantly driving the market growth. Moreover, the new elected government has brought in a new wave of investment in development and renovation of residential and commercial infrastructure which is expected to boost the demand for tungsten carbide in the construction industry.

Market Scenario

The rotary drilling and mining grade segment is the leading type in the market on account of its properties such as impact strength, tensile strength, stiffness and high performance ability among other. The growing construction and oil & gas activities throughout the globe is expected to positively impact the growth of the segment.

Segmental Analysis:

The global tungsten carbide market is segmented into grade type and end user industry. On the basis of grade the market is segmented into general purpose grade, metal foaming and wear grades, submicron grades, rotary drilling and mining grades, and corrosion resistant grades. On the basis of end user industry the global tungsten carbide market is segmented into mining and construction, oil and gas, electrical and electronics, automobiles, defense and others.

