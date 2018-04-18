TRA’s Brand Trust Report 2018: Samsung leads; Sony & LG follow – all retain pole positions in encore of 2017

Patanjali leads FMCG, Pepsi leads F&B, Honda leads Automobiles and SBI in BFSI

Pune: TRA’s Brand Trust Report 2018 (BTR 2018), a syndicated research conducted amongst 2,488 consumer-influencers across 16 cities in India was released in the city today. Samsung leads the list second year in a row to become India’s Most Trusted Brand. Sony and LG follow to retain pole positions as India’s second and third Most Trusted Brands in an encore of 2017. The fourth Most Trusted Brand is India’s leading multinational conglomerate, Tata, and is followed by the Cupertino based technology company, Apple, slipping a rank from last year. Also maintaining its position among the top 10 Most Trusted and rising two ranks to attain the 6th position in 2018 is Dell. Honda is at rank 7. This is followed by Nike which has shown a substantial steadily climbed over the years (rank 49 in 2015, rank 48 in 2016 and rank 37 in 2017) to rank 8 in 2018. Hewlett Packard has a two rank jump over last year to rank 9, while Maruti Suzuki fell by three ranks from 2017 to rank 10 in India’s Most Trusted Brand list. BTR 2018, the eighth in the series, is launched annually by TRA Research, a brand intelligence and data insights Company. TRA Research is a part of the Comniscient Group.

“Samsung’s second year as India’s Most Trusted Brand reflects the brand’s focus and commitment to building trust. Brands Sony and LG to have also showcased their consistency over the past four years ranked among the top 3 ranks over the last four years. Other significant growth over last year has been shown by Oppo – rank 29 in 2017 to rank 11 in 2018, Puma – rank 44 in 2017 to rank 12 in 2018, BMW – rank 45 in 2017 to rank 15 in 2018, Google – rank 40 in 2017 to rank 18 in 2018 and Vivo – rank 59 in 2017 to rank 20 in 2018. Google has for the first time entered the top 20 list this year. Brands like Taj Mahal Tea, Moto G and Netflix too have made a remarkable ascent of more than 500 ranks from their rankings in 2017,” commented N. Chandramouli, CEO, TRA Research.

Among India’s 1000 Most Trusted brands in BTR 18, 38 Super-Categories and 335 Categories were listed. The categories with the maximum brands were F&B and FMCG contributing to 25.6% of the total brands in the listings. When compared to last year, 320 new brands made it to the list, 368 brands fell in rank, 307 brands rose in rank, and 5 brands retained their ranks. Some of the important category leaders in Brand Trust are State Bank of India (All-India rank 21) from BFSI, Arrow (All-India rank 43) from Formalwear, Pepsi (All-India rank 44) from F&B, Amazon (All-India rank 53) from Online Retailer – Diversified, American Express (All-India rank 167) from Credit/Debit card, Muthoot Finance (All-India rank 171) from Financial Services, Tanishq (All-India rank 258) from Jewellery, Aviva Life Insurance (All-India rank 459) from Insurance-Private, and Kangaroo Kids (All-India rank 640) leading in Pre-School. Brands that witnessed a falling trend were Bajaj (fallen from rank 6 in 2015 to rank 16 in 2018) and Godrej (fallen from rank 9 in 2015 to rank 17 in 2018).

The Brand Trust Report 2018, the eighth in its series, is the result of a comprehensive primary research conducted on the proprietary 61-Attribute Trust Matrix of TRA. This year’s study involved 15,000 hours of fieldwork, covering 2,488 consumer-influencers across 16 cities in India, and generated 5 million datapoints and 9,000 unique brands, from which the top 1000 brands have been listed in this year’s report. The 200-page, hardbound report is available for Rs. 14,000/-.