The Powerful Combination of Platelet-Rich Plasma and Mesenchymal Stem Cells

Chicago – April, 2018 – If you have been reading about regenerative medicine, you probably have heard about Mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) and platelet-rich plasma (PRP).

Mesenchymal Stem Cells

Adipose (or fat) derived Mesenchymal stem cells (ADSCs) are valuable in regenerative medicine due to their easy availability and ease of isolation. The procedure is only as painful as an injection.

Since they are present throughout the body, fat or adipose-derived stem cells do not require any recovery time. These stem cells secrete a variety of growth factors that further aid in tissue repair and regeneration.

When injected into a failing heart, stem cells have the potential to create new blood vessels and heart muscle fibers. When injected into an arthritic joint, the stem cells can create new cartilage, bone and tendon.

Platelet-Rich Plasma

Platelet-rich plasma is derived from the patient’s own blood and then injected into the affected site. PRP contains high levels of growth factors necessary for healing. These growth factors can stimulate repair and regeneration of cells and tissues at the damaged site. PRP has proven a valuable tool in the treatment of degenerative diseases by aiding tissue regeneration.

If these two treatments could be utilized as a common therapy, imagine the potential for tissue regeneration and wound healing. The PRP can function as a medium for supporting and anchoring the stem cells as they turn into other cells and grow. PRP also controls the activity of white blood cells, that fight infection and foreign bodies in the affected area.

Both PRP and MSCs hold tremendous potential in treatment of pain, degenerative conditions, and wound healing. When used alone, each of these treatments have their own merits, but when used as a combination as a treatment team, the possibilities are endless.

Leading regenerative medicine institutes, such as call The Regenerative Stem Cell Institute, TRSCI in Chicago offers top-of-the-line regenerative medicine treatments to help patients regain mobility and functionality. The Institute offers solutions for a large number of conditions and illnesses, such as –

• autoimmune disorders

• neurological conditions

• ophthalmologic conditions

• degenerative conditions

• orthopedic conditions

• pulmonary conditions

• urologic conditions

• CRPS

• Erectile dysfunction

• Post Concussion Syndrome

• Sports Injuries

Research has shown that adipose-derived SVFs offer many other cells in addition to MSCs. They have red blood cells, adipocytes, and white blood cells, which work together to heal the treated structure.

To learn more about PRP therapy and stem cell therapy and treatments in Chicago, call The Regenerative Stem Cell Institute at 855-340-7836 Now. TRSCI specializes in the use of adipose (fat) derived stem cells. The Regenerative Stem Cell Institute is devoted to advancing successful outcomes and quality care in the area of adult stem cell regenerative medicine.