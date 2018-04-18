Teresa’s PRIME Presents a Night of Food & Wine with Stags’ Leap Winery

WHAT: On Thursday, April 26th, 2018, Teresa’s PRIME is partnering with the famous Napa Valley Winery to offer guests a night celebrating food and wine. Starting at 6:00PM, Executive Chef Nick Yebba Jr. will serve a four-course meal with wine pairings courtesy of Stags’ Leap Winery.

Located at the former site of the Thomson Country Club, this special night begins with passed hors d’oeuvres at 6:00PM. Dinner will be served at 7:00PM, starting with Pan Seared Diver Scallops, served with roasted corn succotash and a mango citrus sauce paired with Stags’ Leap Chardonnay. The second course features a Wild Boar Bolognese with Fresh Tagliatelle tossed in a classic sauce and served with Stags’ Leap Petite Syrah. The Filet Mignon “Oscar” course, a grilled filet topped with Teresa’s PRIME House Crab Cake with asparagus and Béarnaise Sauce is complimented by Stags’ Leap Merlot. For dessert, guests will indulge in a Chocolate Tart with Fresh Berries and Stags’ Leap Cabernet Sauvignon.

Don’t miss out on this special event featuring one of California’s oldest wineries and the delicious Italian-inspired cuisine from Teresa’s PRIME. Reservations are required and can be made by calling 978-246-0044. The cost before tax and gratuity is $95 per person. For more information, please visit www.teresaseatery.com.

WHEN: Thursday, April 26th, 2018 | 6:00PM Hors D ’Oeuvres | 7:00PM Dinner

WHERE: Teresa’s PRIME | 20 Elm St | North Reading, MA | 01864

COST: $95 per person plus tax and gratuity

MENU:

COURSE #1

PAN SEARED DRIVER SCALLOPS

ROASTED CORN SUCCOTASH, MANGO, CITRUS SAUCE

Stags’ Leap Chardonnay

COURSE #2

WILD BOAR BOLOGNESE

FRESH TAGLIATELLI TOSSED IN CLASSIC SAUCE

Stags’ Leap Petite Syrah

COURSE #3

FILET MIGNON “OSCAR”

GRILLED FILET TOPPED WITH OUR HOUSE CRAB CAKE

Stag’s Leap Merlot

COURSE #4

CHOCOLATE TART WITH FRESH BERRIES

Stags’ Leap Cabernet Sauvignon

About Teresa’s:

Teresa’s Hospitality Group was founded by Nick Yebba Sr. Nick’s dream of owning a casual-upscale restaurant that conveys an elegant, warm and inviting atmosphere was made a reality when he opened Teresa’s Italian Eatery in 2007. His son, Executive Chef Nick Yebba Jr., has 19 years of experience in the culinary world. Now as Executive Chef of Teresa’s, he and his family have put their hearts and souls into making Teresa’s Hospitality Group the family-owned and operated business that it is today. Restaurants included in the current portfolio are: Teresa’s Italian Eatery, Teresa’s Grille “19”, Teresa’s Prime and T’s Tavern.

Teresa’s Italian Eatery, located in Middleton, MA, features a vast menu of traditional Italian dishes as well as American favorites perfect for everyone’s palates. Tuscan-themed and family owned, Teresa’s top quality food and reasonable prices turn first time customers into loyal regulars.

Grille 19 in North Reading is designed for guests who wish to explore a traditional comfort food menu with innovative twists. Featuring wall-to-wall wide screen TVs and a large bar with a wide selection of bottled and draft beers, Grille 19 is an upscale environment that feels comfortably casual.

Teresa’s Prime, located in North Reading, is a unique Italian steakhouse featuring a wide variety of steaks and special accompaniments. Teresa’s Prime is located at the site of the former Thomson Country Club, just below Grille 19.

Teresa’s newly-opened T’s Tavern brings its proprietors’ knack for hospitality to the world of classic pub fare. The menu features classic American dishes and Italian favorites as well as a variety of burgers, sandwiches, and flatbread pizzas. T’s Tavern offers a fun and comfortable atmosphere with a large outdoor patio for scenic country club views.

Please visit http://www.teresaseatery.com for more information.

