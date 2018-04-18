Shenzhen Eelink Communication Technology Offers Expert Fleet GPS Tracking Solutions

Shenzhen, Guangdong (webnewswire) April 18, 2018 – Being in the industry for over a decade, Shenzhen Eelink Communication Technology provides world-class hardware and software solutions for fleet management companies

When asked about their service, “We are the leading China GPS tracker manufacturer with world-class hardware and software solutions. Our innovative products and solutions are developed with best industry standards to suit local as well as international markets,” replied the spokesperson of Shenzhen Eelink Communication Technology.

Their versatile range of GPS tracking solutions and products are designed to work in sync with PC, Android phone, and Apple products.

The spokesperson also continued, “We deliver turnkey solutions to our clients, and we can specifically develop tracking hardware or software solutions and part of the tracker based on their requirements. The overqualified and trained staff works in an advanced environment to develop solutions for your needs.”

The high-quality products can be applied to different market areas such as IOT, Fleet management, fleet tracking services, car loans, auto financing, buy here pay here dealerships, vehicle theft recovery, cold chain logistics temperature monitoring GPS tracking, and so on.

The products developed by Shenzhen Eelink Communication Technology are rigorously tested for overall performance and quality parameters. With their superior and innovative solutions, they have been awarded China National Hi-tech Enterprise and Software Enterprise and Certificate of Utility model Patent Certification.

“Focusing on products that are truly superior and innovative, we’ve been awarded China National Hi-tech Enterprise and Software Enterprise, Certificate of Utility model Patent Certification, and more. All of our products have passed the international certification BV, SGS, D&B, Design Patent, CE, FCC, PAHs, CCC, etc.,” added the spokesperson lastly.

Their fleet GPS tracking solutions use high-end technologies to ensure accurate information and optimal performance.

Founded in 2004, Shenzhen Eelink Communication Technology has been providing expert GPS tracking solutions for fleet management, auto financing, vehicle theft recovery, cold chain monitoring and more. Visit https://www.eelinktech.com/ now.

