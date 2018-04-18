Senior Helpers Lakeland Provides Compassionate Senior Care Services to Seniors Moving to Florida

[TOWSON, 04/18/2018] – Senior Helpers Lakeland is a leading provider of reliable elderly care services in Florida. It helps seniors live independently at home, offers companion care, creates customized Alzheimer’s and dementia care plans, and assists in housekeeping and their personal care.

The care provider is open to seniors who live in Florida, as well as those who moved to the Sunshine State for retirement.

Florida Isa Retiree’s Favorite Place

Moving to another part of the country is not uncommon among the elderly. In fact, The Motley Fool, a digital financial resource, reports that about 40 percent of Americans plan to move when they retire. Florida is often the state of choice—about 55,000 people above 55 years old move to the state annually, making it home to 19.1 percent of the country’s population over 65 years old.

The Motley Fool attributes this preference to the state’s warm weather, lack of sales tax, convenient distance from the Northeast and Midwest areas, and average cost-of-living.

Senior Care in Florida

Senior Helpers Lakeland’s in-home senior care in Lakeland ensures that retiring seniors feel welcome to the state, whether they need round-the-clock assistance or a just few hours of supervisions a day. It focuses on personalized care, allowing clients to create a combination of any of its services.

The care provider’s services help the elderly live independently at home. This includes help with daily activities, such as transportation and meals. It also provides housekeeping (vacuuming, dusting, caring for pets and plants) and personal care (hygiene assistance, medication)services. On top of that, it also creates special programs for Alzheimer’s and dementia patients.

Senior Helpers Lakeland doesn’t stop at physical care, though. It also provides companion care, so the elderly have someone to talk to, share hobbies with, and go on errands with. These services all create a better life for seniors in Florida.

About the Senior Care Company

Senior Helpers Lakeland is a senior care company known for its customized plans encompassing a wide range of services. It helps the elderly live independently at home and focuses on improving the quality of their lives.

