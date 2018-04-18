Radiofrequency Ablation: Minimally Invasive Answer to Chronic Pain

Gilbert, AZ – April, 2018 – Radiofrequency ablation, or radiofrequency lesioning, is a minimally-invasive interventional pain management procedure that uses a specialized radiofrequency needle to destroy targeted nerve endings in the spine. This can help the person obtain relief from chronic pain that has not responded to other treatments.

The procedure blocks the nerves for about 6 – 9 months, although in some cases, the effects may last up to 18 months or longer. Radiofrequency ablation offers longer relief than nerve blocks or steroid injections.

Conditions that can be treated with Radiofrequency Ablation

Chronic pain conditions that respond well to radiofrequency ablation include –

• Whiplash

• Neuropathic pain conditions like CRPS (Complex Regional Pain Syndrome) or peripheral nerve entrapment syndromes

• Prior spine surgery

• Spinal arthritis (spondylosis)

Benefits of Radiofrequency Ablation

Radiofrequency ablation interferes with nerve conduction and blocks the transmission of pain signals. This helps to relieve pain and other related symptoms.

The radiofrequency ablation procedure uses image-guided fluoroscopy to ensure accurate placement of the radiofrequency needles.

During the procedure, the skin is sterilized at the injection site. Once the patient is administered a local anesthetic to numb the injection area, the radiofrequency needle is inserted into the skin to guide it toward the targeted spinal nerve endings, using fluoroscopy. A low voltage test charge is administered to check best placement.

The tissues around the needle tip heat upon passage of electric current. This numbs the nerves semi-permanently. The needles are then removed and a bandage is applied. The procedure takes less than an hour to complete. Patients are advised to rest for about 24 hours following the procedure.

Am I a candidate for radiofrequency ablation?

Chronic pain patients, who have not experienced significant relief with other procedures, significantly benefit from radiofrequency ablation.

Your pain specialist will first take a thorough medical history and physical exam. Diagnostic imaging may be advised to accurately pinpoint the root cause of pain. Once that has been determined, the doctor will create a comprehensive, customized pain treatment plan, that may include interventional pain procedures, medication physical therapy, and other options.

