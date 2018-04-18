The CONSTELLATION Theory

The Omega Constellation has enjoyed its icon status for quite some time now. Truth be told, its design ruled the niches for decades; it’s not quite something that would look good being mainstream. It fits the certain elite who don’t always want to look the same. It’s the way the Constellation has been since 1950s, an immaculate dress watch that has been exquisitely sculpted and further redesigned to throw in integrated bracelets, slimmer cases and well-defined and highly polished claws holding the crystals to their respective bezels. While others enhance, the Constellation graces.

The present configuration under study

The Constellation looks the best in steel, the gold-accents only making it better. The neat dial is a result of its connections with the past; so are other details and elements and the subtle angularities of a very well-done face. This Constellation 2009 model features a silvery dial, a date window at the 3 o’clock position, a scratch-resistant sapphire crystal and a bezel with engraved Roman numerals and 18K yellow gold case claws, which are again iconic components that remain part of the design even today. It is mounted upon a 35 mm stainless steel case with a stainless steel bracelet integral to it.

Under the dial, it is the Co-Axial caliber 2500; the heart of the timepiece is visible through the transparent case-back. Originally, the caliber 2500 is a modified ETA 2892 that has been fitted with a Co-Axial escapement. It ticks at 25’200vph and is different from the Omega Co-Axial 28,000vph chronograph based on a Frédéric Piguet movement. The Omega Constellation Co-Axial Chronometer 123.20.35.20.02.004 Men’s Watch presents an optimized version of the Co-Axial technology, with an additional space given to the escapement for better kinetic chain. This, however, is one of the latest technical advances from the brand. The others are a free-sprung balance wheel, a Si14 silicon hairspring and two, series-mounted barrels. The caliber 2500 also winds in both directions. It stores power to run for a full 60 hours on a fully coiled mainspring. The escapement mechanism comprises 39 jewels in total and it also serves as an inspiration for other Omega calibers like the caliber 8508 (first Omega anti-magnetic movement with MR 15’000 gauss) and caliber 8900/1 Master chronometer (METAS certified). These too use the same Si14 balance spring from 2011 onwards.

The Constellation is thus…

The gold-accented Omega Constellation Co-Axial Chronometer 123.20.35.20.02.004 Men’s Watch is unique and interesting by its own merits; which are – to be as concise as possible – a vast range of Omega Watches For Men historical points connected to each other.

Bottom line:

The Omega Constellation Co-Axial Chronometer Men’s Watch combines new innovations with traditional concepts and makes the end result quite uniquely fashionable. It’s dramatic, enduring and its design concept shall go a long way, characterized by the famous claws – Griffes, the correct word – and a striking dial.