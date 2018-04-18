Murder Mystery Texas To Host ‘An Eye For An Eye – A Mystery Dinner Adventure’ On Every Saturday This April

Dallas, Texas – Keith & Margo’s Murder Mystery Texas has organized four spectacular diner theater shows at the Old Mill Inn in Dallas, TX. Keith & Margo’s AN EYE FOR AN EYE – A Mystery Dinner Adventures will held on every Saturday this April starting from 7.30 PM to 10.30 PM.

Tickets are now available for Keith & Margo’s AN EYE FOR AN EYE – A Mystery Dinner Adventure April shows. Guests can visit the Murder Mystery Texas website to book attendance tickets for the event on Eventbrite. The shows will run for four consecutive Saturdays on April at the Old Mill Inn in Dallas, TX starting from the 7th, 14th, 21st, and the 28th. Keith & Margo’s AN EYE FOR AN EYE – A Mystery Dinner Adventure is a 360° immersive theatrical experience with a new plot “AN EYE FOR AN EYE” — designed especially for amateur sleuths with a twisted sense of humor. The “AN EYE FOR AN EYE” shows are about a homicide detective who is terrorized by a figure from his past.

Murder Mystery Texas is offering two types of tickets for Keith & Margo’s AN EYE FOR AN EYE April shows. There is the General Admission ticket, which is priced at $ 63 inclusive of $54 for admission plus taxes and tips. There are also Group Discount tickets for 10 or more guests, which will cost $58. The admission fee includes hors d’oeuvres reception, 3-course dinner, cash bar, professional comedic actors surrounding guests as suspects, hilarious homicide detective from the DPD to guide the process, and team prizes. Ticket sales will close one hour before the event starts. Murder Mystery Texas promises an evening of delicious cuisine and despicable crime where professional stage, TV and film actors are seated amongst guests and where guests can be part of the show both as investigators and as homicide suspects. The recommended dress code is upscale casual. The company can be followed at http://www.tuugo.us/Companies/murder-mystery-texas15/0310006259324

About Us

Keith & Margo’s Murder Mystery Texas lets dinner guests play detective through live-action murder mystery experiences. The company is a subsidiary of the internationally acclaimed entertainment service, Keith & Margo’s MURDER MYSTERY USA, Inc. Both Keith O’Leary and Margo Morrison are award-winning writers, producers, and directors with extensive backgrounds in motion picture, television, and theatrical production. They have been featured in the print and television media in 37 different countries. Since 1990 their Texas affiliate, Keith & Margo’s Murder Mystery Texas, has entertained The Lone Star State. It is run by Robert and Debbie Banks. Reviews for the dinner theater company are available at https://www.google.com/maps/place/Keith+and+Margo’s+Murder+Mystery+Texas/@32.7795035,-96.8332172,12z/data=!4m17!1m11!4m10!1m3!2m2!1d-96.7642093!2d32.7793592!1m5!1m1!1s0x864e9896dc32894f:0xf8bcc6880cfead53!2m2!1d-96.763177!2d32.779523!3m4!1s0x864e9896dc32894f:0xf8bcc6880cfead53!8m2!3d32.779523!4d-96.763177

Contact:

Robert Banks

Company: Murder Mystery Texas

Address: 6304 Innsbrooke Drive, Arlington, TX, 76016

Phone: 972-263-5178, 817-572-2212 / 1-888-U-SOLVE-IT

Email: robert@murdermysterytexas.com / debbie@murdermysterytexas.com

Website: http://murdermysterytexas.com/